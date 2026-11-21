Anthropic Mathematician Claims Claude Helped Him Solve Riemann Hypothesis
An Anthropic mathematician says he proved the Riemann hypothesis with Claude's help. The claim is unverified, but it shows how fast AI is changing mathematics.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: An Anthropic mathematician says he has proved the Riemann hypothesis, one of the hardest problems in mathematics, with the help of the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Claude. If the proof is confirmed, it would be another major moment for AI in mathematics.
Levent Alpoge made the claim on his own website. His work has not yet been checked by independent experts, and Anthropic has not commented on it or taken part in his announcement.
What Alpoge says?
In a note on his website, Alpoge said he believes he and Claude found a proof of the Riemann hypothesis. He added that the method could go further, solving a wider version called the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis. He also expects it to solve the Extended Riemann Hypothesis given more time.
He said he and Claude have also 'formalised' the arguments in Lean, a computer language used to write mathematical proofs. He wrote that seeing the progress left him amazed, and that he believes it points to something far greater for science.
Alpoge says he texted Anthropic's chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei about the solution late on Sunday night. He also suggests he waited until the company's share launch on Thursday before publishing.
|Also Read: Anthropic Surges In Market Debut After Biggest IPO On Record, Despite Fears That AI Is Running Amok
Why the problem matters?
The Riemann hypothesis was first put forward in 1859. It deals with how prime numbers are spread out and how the zeros of a certain function are linked to them. Many experts see it as one of the most important unsolved problems in mathematics.
It is also one of seven Millennium Prize problems. These are widely seen as the toughest open challenges in the subject. The Clay Mathematics Institute offers a $1 million prize for each one that is solved.
A long road to recognition
Even if the proof is right, a prize is a long way off. Under the institute's rules, a solution must be published and survive at least two years of close study. During that time, it must win general acceptance among mathematicians around the world.
In the 25 years since the prizes were created, only one problem has been officially solved. It was the Poincaré conjecture, which is about three-dimensional spheres.
Anthropic's earlier view
Anthropic has said in August that it was working on the Riemann hypothesis with Claude. At the time, the company said it did not expect the methods Claude used to lead to a proof.
|Also Read: From Wearable Agent To Heavy Coding: Top AI Releases From Meta, Google, OpenAI, And Anthropic
The wider AI race in mathematics
It is worth noting that the Riemann hypothesis' proof comes as AI firms push deeper into mathematics. In September, OpenAI claimed to have solved another Millennium Prize problem, the Navier-Stokes problem, which is about how fluids flow.
OpenAI said it went after that problem after hearing that rival researchers were close to a solution. Alpoge had been working on it with Tristan Buckmaster, a mathematics professor at New York University. Buckmaster said OpenAI reached its answer using the same route the two men had been following with OpenAI's Codex and Claude.
OpenAI reportedly spent millions of dollars and used 10,000 AI agents on the task. Many people see its result as credible, though it has not yet been formally recognised.
The work has also been hit by serious claims. Some say OpenAI used unpublished research from mathematicians who had shared it with its AI tools. OpenAI strongly denies any wrongdoing, but the row has not died down.
Alpoge also said in July that he had solved the Jacobian conjecture using Claude. With so many claims arriving so quickly, mathematicians are struggling to keep up. They are also trying to work out where they fit in a field that is changing fast.
For now, Alpoge's proof is only a claim. Experts will need time to test it, and its fate will show whether AI can truly crack problems that have stumped people for more than a century and a half.