ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Mathematician Claims Claude Helped Him Solve Riemann Hypothesis

Riemann Hypothesis is a Millenium Prize problem, which was first put forward in 1859. ( Image Credit: Getty Images and X/@__alpoge__ )

Hyderabad: An Anthropic mathematician says he has proved the Riemann hypothesis, one of the hardest problems in mathematics, with the help of the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Claude. If the proof is confirmed, it would be another major moment for AI in mathematics.

Levent Alpoge made the claim on his own website. His work has not yet been checked by independent experts, and Anthropic has not commented on it or taken part in his announcement.

What Alpoge says?

In a note on his website, Alpoge said he believes he and Claude found a proof of the Riemann hypothesis. He added that the method could go further, solving a wider version called the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis. He also expects it to solve the Extended Riemann Hypothesis given more time.

He said he and Claude have also 'formalised' the arguments in Lean, a computer language used to write mathematical proofs. He wrote that seeing the progress left him amazed, and that he believes it points to something far greater for science.

Alpoge says he texted Anthropic's chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei about the solution late on Sunday night. He also suggests he waited until the company's share launch on Thursday before publishing.

Why the problem matters?

The Riemann hypothesis was first put forward in 1859. It deals with how prime numbers are spread out and how the zeros of a certain function are linked to them. Many experts see it as one of the most important unsolved problems in mathematics.

Levent Alpoge is a Turkish-American mathematician, who is a technical staff at Anthropic. (Image Credit: X/@__alpoge__)

It is also one of seven Millennium Prize problems. These are widely seen as the toughest open challenges in the subject. The Clay Mathematics Institute offers a $1 million prize for each one that is solved.

A long road to recognition

Even if the proof is right, a prize is a long way off. Under the institute's rules, a solution must be published and survive at least two years of close study. During that time, it must win general acceptance among mathematicians around the world.