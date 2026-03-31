ETV Bharat / technology

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Review: Incredible Display, Excessive For Most, Perfect For Some

With these specifications, it not only kicks any standard TV unit out of the park but also overtakes a lot of gaming monitors, which is still within expectations considering the premium pricing attached to the device. In my testing, I found the picture quality to be exceptional, offering accurate colours, deep blacks, and excellent viewing angles—essential for a curved panel. When viewed up close, the anti-glare coating further minimises reflections, ensuring an immersive and comfortable experience. Simply put, the display is stunning, with virtually no complaints, and stands shoulder to shoulder with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor.

Priced at Rs 1,09,000, the Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 features a 34-inch ultrawide curved OLED display with a 3440 × 1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, delivering a 240 Hz refresh rate, ultra-low 0.03 ms response time, a staggering 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. With 100% sRGB, around 95% DCI-P3 coverage, true 10-bit colour depth, support for 1.07 billion colours, and Delta E < 2 accuracy, it’s well-suited for colour-critical tasks such as photo editing and video grading.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10, however, is playing in a different league altogether. Stepping aside the features and extremely ultrawide curved screen real estate, the mere selection of ports is enough to qualify it as the desk companion for every possible scenario—for the premium price, of course.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 is no exception, and after using it, I find it hard to enjoy my Acer Nitro VG270S LCD Monitor the same way again, although it offers all the essential ports and features required for my gaming needs and work requirements.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Monitor Review: I tend to hesitate when testing super high-end devices, because the return to my usual setup after the review—though it offers great value for money and all the features I need—is almost always an unpleasant experience. My budget doesn’t allow me to aim for the stars, yet experiencing premium hardware constantly reminds me of what I’ve been missing.

While this display clearly belongs to the premium tier, I wouldn’t recommend it for watching movies for two main reasons. First, native 21:9 content is limited, so most videos either appear stretched or suffer from black bars. Second, the curved screen demands close viewing and can look awkward from a distance, where glare also becomes noticeable.

That said, the 800R curved panel truly shines in productivity. Its expansive width allows two nearly full-sized windows side by side, or even four compressed windows with ample visibility. It is a blessing for journalists and other professionals who sometimes need to open multiple tabs at a time while writing in another window.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Review: Stunning OLED, Serious Price (ETV Bharat)

When it comes to gaming, few experiences rival a curved monitor. The wraparound edges pull the action closer to your field of view, creating immersion that only a VR headset might surpass. Paired with brilliant display, features such as VESA Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR 13000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 0.03 ms GtG response time, and 240Hz refresh rate all come together to elevate the gaming experience even further.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Review: Stunning OLED, Serious Price (ETV Bharat)

Even though the Legion Pro 34WD-10 is not as wide as the similarly-priced Odyssey G9, it makes up for it with its long list of useful productivity features, which include:

KVM switch for controlling multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) modes

Smart sensors that detect user presence and automatically turn the screen on or off

Ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment

You may or may not use all of these features, but it doesn’t hurt to have them all when you are paying the premium.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Review: Stunning OLED, Serious Price (ETV Bharat)

The monitor also comes equipped with 2x 5W speakers. While these speakers aren’t enough to let you enjoy gaming sessions, they are enough for casual usage like watching YouTube videos and attending meetings. If you use a headphone, you can pull out a latch from the side to hang it after use. There is also an inbuilt phone holder at the base, but it only lets you rest the handset horizontally—not very practical, I’d say. The monitor stand, however, is very sturdy and supports not only height adjustment but also tilt and swivel. You do not get pivot rotation because it doesn’t make sense, especially for a curved display.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Review: Stunning OLED, Serious Price (ETV Bharat)

The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 looks premium and pleasing to the eyes from every angle, whether it is the back, side, or front. Too bad, you mostly see the front of the device. There are RGB lights at the bottom of the display, which can be customised through software, and can be set to change automatically according to screen content, sound volume, and keyboard & mouse movement speed.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Review: Stunning OLED, Serious Price (ETV Bharat)

It seems Lenovo’s answer to the question ‘How many ports do you want?’ was simply ‘Yes.’ The Legion Pro 34WD-10 is loaded with connectivity options, including:

2 x HDMI 2.1 (support 3440 x 1440 @240Hz)

1 x DP 1.4 (HBR3) (Supports max bandwidth 32.4 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-C (DP1.4 Alt mode HBR3)

1 x 2.5G RJ-45 Ethernet

1 x USB-B

3 x USB-A

2 x USB-C (USB 5 Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1)

To make full use of this arsenal, Lenovo includes a USB-B port and cable that allow you to connect the monitor to your PC and transform it into a USB hub. This means you can seamlessly utilise the additional ports for both desktop and laptop setups.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Review: Verdict

To sum it up, the Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 is a powerhouse monitor that excels in gaming and productivity, delivering stunning visuals, unmatched immersion, and a wealth of connectivity options. It is not for everyone, as most users wouldn't require all of these specifications and features in the first place and can instead go for other flat or curved screen monitors. The Legion Pro 34WD-10 is a premium device that targets professionals and enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance and truly need its advanced features. Before this consumer base, the monitor is a worthy buying option.

Pros Cons Stunning 34-inch ultrawide curved OLED display with 3440 × 1440 resolution Extremely high price (Rs 1,09,000) 240 Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.03 ms response time Built-in 2x 5W speakers are weak for gaming or cinematic audio Exceptional colour accuracy (100% sRGB, ~95% DCI-P3, true 10-bit, Delta E < 2) Phone holder only works horizontally Immersive gaming experience with Adaptive Sync, ClearMR 13000, FreeSync Premium Pro Productivity-friendly: Supports multiple windows side by side and USB-B port Advanced features: KVM switch, PiP/PbP, smart sensors, ambient light adjustment Loaded with connectivity options (HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, multiple USB-C/A, RJ-45 Ethernet) Sturdy stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments Premium design with customisable RGB lighting

Rating: 4.5/5