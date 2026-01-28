ETV Bharat / technology

Lawsuit Alleges WhatsApp Can Read Your Messages Despite End-To-End Encryption, Meta Denies Claim

Hyderabad: A lawsuit filed against Meta, on Friday in a US District Court in San Francisco, alleged that WhatsApp—Meta’s instant messaging application—made false claims about the privacy and security of the chat service, questioning the platform's central feature, end-to-end encryption.

For the unversed, the feature ensures that the messages between two people are only accessible to the sender and recipient, and even WhatsApp can't see the contents of the communication. Meta advertised WhatsApp as a secure platform where people can come and have conversations without the fear of their messages being read by someone else.

The lawsuit alleged that Meta stores, analyses, and grants employee access to chat contents via internal tools. The plaintiffs have accused Meta and its leadership of defrauding WhatsApp’s billions of users worldwide.

The group of plaintiffs hail from different countries, including Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa, providing international scope to the lawsuit, adding weight that the alleged privacy concerns are not limited to a region or one legal system.