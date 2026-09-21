Lava Launches Virat Curve 5G In India With Curved AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Lava has launched the Virat Curve 5G in India. It comes in a single RAM and storage variant and three colour options.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lava has expanded its Virat lineup by launching Curve 5G in India. It features a 120Hz Full HD+ Curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP main rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. The handset runs stock Android 16 operating system (OS) out of the box.
The Lava Virat Curve joins other phones in the Virat Series, including the Virat V1, Virat V1 5G, and Virat V1 Pro 5G.
Lava Virat Curve 5G: Price and availability
The Lava Virat Curve 5G comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 23,999. However, as part of launch offers, the Indian phone maker allows customers to purchase the handset at Rs 19,999, saving a total of Rs 4,000. It is offered in Heritage Indigo, Makrana Ivory, and Ellora Slate colours.
The first sale of the Virat Curve 5G begins on September 28, 2026, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time, via Flipkart.
A little curve can change everything. ✨— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 21, 2026
Meet the all-new Virat Curve crafted with a 3D Curved AMOLED Display and a premium vegan leather finish, with a design that looks distinctive from every angle.
Built on 17 years of trust. 🤝
Special Launch Price: ₹19,999* Sale Starts… pic.twitter.com/7iNZorYZVv
Lava Virat Curve 5G: Specifications
The Lava Virat Curve 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also supports 6GB virtual RAM.
The device appears to have an overall slim design, featuring a camera module along with a mini display located next to it. This display shows call alerts, music controls, battery percentage, and custom text or emoji. It helps users to view these details without opening the main screen, reducing usage and battery consumption.
Some designs are made to be admired.— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 21, 2026
Meet VIRAT Curve where design meets refined craftsmanship, creating a smartphone that makes an impression from every angle.
Built on 17 years of trust. 🤝
Special Launch Price: ₹19,999* Sale Starts on 28th Sep, 7 PM. Exclusively on… pic.twitter.com/eiGoeC9QJR
For optics, the Virat Curve 5G boasts a 50MP Sony IMX752 main sensor at the rear and a 13MP front-facing camera.
It has a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. However, Lava provides a 33W charger with the device.
The device carries an IP64 rating for dust and water ingress and MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification for protection against daily wear and tear.
It runs stock Android 16 OS, claimed to offer 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7100
|RAM + Storage
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear Camera
|50MP Sony IMX752 (main)
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|6000mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP64
|OS
|Android 16
|OS and security updates
|OS upgrade: 2 years
|Security update: 3 years