ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Launches Virat Curve 5G In India With Curved AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Hyderabad: Lava has expanded its Virat lineup by launching Curve 5G in India. It features a 120Hz Full HD+ Curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP main rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. The handset runs stock Android 16 operating system (OS) out of the box.

The Lava Virat Curve joins other phones in the Virat Series, including the Virat V1, Virat V1 5G, and Virat V1 Pro 5G.

Lava Virat Curve 5G: Price and availability

The Lava Virat Curve 5G comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 23,999. However, as part of launch offers, the Indian phone maker allows customers to purchase the handset at Rs 19,999, saving a total of Rs 4,000. It is offered in Heritage Indigo, Makrana Ivory, and Ellora Slate colours.

The first sale of the Virat Curve 5G begins on September 28, 2026, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time, via Flipkart.