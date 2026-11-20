ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Smart 4 Pro With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Lava Smart 4 Pro launched in India. ( Image Credit: Lava )

Hyderabad: Lava has expanded its budget 4G range, the Smart 4 Series, by launching the Pro version in India. It features a 90Hz HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T610 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging capacity. The phone runs stock Android 16 software, which contains no bloatware or ads.

The Lava Smart 4 Pro joins other Smart 4 Series phones in India, including the Smart 4 and Smart 4 Plus.

Lava Smart 4 Pro: Price, colours, and availability The Lava Smart 4 Pro comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, priced at Rs 10,999. It is offered in two colour options: Neelam Blue and Konark Gold. Lava says the device is available for purchase exclusively via the company's retail network across India. Price Availability Rs 10,999 Lava's retail network across India Lava Smart 4 Pro: Specifications The Lava Smart 4 Pro features a 6.75-inch HD+ Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is said to offer "a smooth viewing experience for everyday entertainment and browsing."