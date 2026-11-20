Lava Smart 4 Pro With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Lava has launched the Smart 4 Pro smartphone in India. It features an HD+ notch display, Unisoc T610 chipset, a 13MP rear camera, and more.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lava has expanded its budget 4G range, the Smart 4 Series, by launching the Pro version in India. It features a 90Hz HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T610 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging capacity. The phone runs stock Android 16 software, which contains no bloatware or ads.
The Lava Smart 4 Pro joins other Smart 4 Series phones in India, including the Smart 4 and Smart 4 Plus.
Lava Smart 4 Pro: Price, colours, and availability
The Lava Smart 4 Pro comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, priced at Rs 10,999. It is offered in two colour options: Neelam Blue and Konark Gold.
Lava says the device is available for purchase exclusively via the company's retail network across India.
|Price
|Availability
|Rs 10,999
|Lava's retail network across India
Lava Smart 4 Pro: Specifications
The Lava Smart 4 Pro features a 6.75-inch HD+ Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is said to offer "a smooth viewing experience for everyday entertainment and browsing."
It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Lava also offers an additional 4GB of virtual RAM and storage expandability of up to 512GB via a microSD card.
The phone has a 13MP main rear camera that supports multiple modes including Portrait, Night, Panorama, AI, Pro Mode, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, and more. On the front, it features a 5MP camera with Screen Flash for selfies and video calls.
In terms of battery, the handset packs a 7,000mAh unit with 18W wired charging support. Lava claims it has "the largest (battery) ever across Lava's smartphone portfolio."
The phone also comes with MIL-STD-810H certification to help protect it from accidental drops, scratches, and everyday wear and tear.
For security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.
The device runs stock Android 16 out of the box and is promised two years of security patch updates.
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|90Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ Notch
|Processor
|UNISOC T610
|Battery & Charger
|7,000mAh | 18W
|RAM & Storage
|4GB + 4GB Virtual RAM | 64GB ROM Expandable up to 512GB
|Rear Camera
|13 MP
|Front Camera
|5 MP with Screen Flash
|Durability
|MIL-STD-810H Drop & Shock Resistance Certified
|Operating System
|Android 16 (No bloatware, No Ads)
|Security
|Side Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock