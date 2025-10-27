ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Shark 2 4G With 120Hz Display, Unisoc T7250 Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The budget handset has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It features 4GB RAM. 64GB storage, 50MP rear camera setup, and more.

Lava Shark 2 4G With 120Hz Display, Unisoc T7250 Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Lava Shark 2 4G comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. (Image Credit: X/@Lava Mobile)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Shark 2 4G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 50MP rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset runs on Android 15. It is worth noting that the Lava Shark 2 4G is the successor of the Lava Shark 4G, launched in India in March this year.

Lava Shark 2: Price, availability

The budget handset is priced at Rs 6,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options. The phone is available for purchase via the offline retail stores in India.

Lava also offers its doorstep after-sales service for the newly launched Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone.

Price Rs 6,999
Variants4GB RAM + 64GB storage
ColoursAurora Gold
Eclipse Grey
AvailabilityOffline retail stores across India

Lava Shark 2: Specifications

The Lava Shark 2 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a centrally placed punch hole cutout for the front camera. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM (virtually expandable up to 8GB) and 64GB of storage.

It boasts an AI-powered 50MP rear camera unit and an 8MP front-facing camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. It comes bundled with a 10W charger in the box.

The Lava Shark 2 4G runs on a stock version of Android 15 without bloatware. It will receive one Android upgrade and two years of security updates. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel
ProcessorUnisoc T7250
RAM + storage4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear camera50MP AI camera
Front camera8MP camera
Battery5,000mAh
Charging capacity18W
Operating system (OS)Android 15
OS updates One Android upgrade
2 years of security updates
Also Read: iQOO 15 Teased, Expected To Be Launched In November 2025: Specifications, Features

TAGGED:

LAVA SHARK 2 4G PRICE
LAVA SHARK 2 4G SPECIFICATIONS
LAVA SHARK 2 4G AVAILABILITY
LAVA
LAVA SHARK 2 4G

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.