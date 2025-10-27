ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Shark 2 4G With 120Hz Display, Unisoc T7250 Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Shark 2 4G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 50MP rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset runs on Android 15. It is worth noting that the Lava Shark 2 4G is the successor of the Lava Shark 4G, launched in India in March this year.

Lava Shark 2: Price, availability

The budget handset is priced at Rs 6,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options. The phone is available for purchase via the offline retail stores in India.

Lava also offers its doorstep after-sales service for the newly launched Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone.