Lava Shark 2 4G With 120Hz Display, Unisoc T7250 Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The budget handset has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It features 4GB RAM. 64GB storage, 50MP rear camera setup, and more.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Shark 2 4G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 50MP rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset runs on Android 15. It is worth noting that the Lava Shark 2 4G is the successor of the Lava Shark 4G, launched in India in March this year.
Lava Shark 2: Price, availability
The budget handset is priced at Rs 6,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options. The phone is available for purchase via the offline retail stores in India.
Lava also offers its doorstep after-sales service for the newly launched Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone.
|Price
|Rs 6,999
|Variants
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Colours
|Aurora Gold
|Eclipse Grey
|Availability
|Offline retail stores across India
Lava Shark 2: Specifications
The Lava Shark 2 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a centrally placed punch hole cutout for the front camera. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM (virtually expandable up to 8GB) and 64GB of storage.
Introducing the all-new Shark 2: The hunt gets real. 🦈— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) October 25, 2025
✅ 50MP AI Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera
✅ Octa-core UNISOC T7250 Processor
✅ 17.13cm (6.75”) HD+ Display | 120Hz Refresh Rate
Available Now at your nearest retail stores.#Shark2 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/9fbHuZhYnj
It boasts an AI-powered 50MP rear camera unit and an 8MP front-facing camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. It comes bundled with a 10W charger in the box.
The Lava Shark 2 4G runs on a stock version of Android 15 without bloatware. It will receive one Android upgrade and two years of security updates. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel
|Processor
|Unisoc T7250
|RAM + storage
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP AI camera
|Front camera
|8MP camera
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|18W
|Operating system (OS)
|Android 15
|OS updates
|One Android upgrade
|2 years of security updates