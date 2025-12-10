Lava Play Max 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor, IP54 Rating, Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Published : December 10, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Play Max 5G in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP AI rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device runs on the stock version of Android 15. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
Lava Play Max 5G: Price, availability
The Lava Play Max 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It is available in two colour options: Deccan Black and Himalayan White.
The Lava Play Max 5G will be available for purchase via retail stores.
|Variant
|Price
|Colour options
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 12,999
Deccan Black
Himalayan White
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 14,999
Lava Play Max 5G: Specifications
The Lava Play Max 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the Play Max 5G’s RAM can be expanded to 16GB, and storage can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card.
Introducing Play Max 5G - Play To The Max🎮— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 9, 2025
Available at your nearest retail outlet.
Starting from 12,999
✅ 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor | 7,00,000+ AnTuTu Score
✅ 17.07cm (6.72" ) fhd+ flat display | 120hz refresh rate
✅ 6gb+6gb*="" 8gb+8gb* ram | 128gb ufs 3.1 rom pic.twitter.com/wSFjtrrxSF
For thermal management during multitasking and gaming sessions, the Lava Play Max 5G has a vapour chamber cooling system, which the brand claims to run popular mobile game titles such as COD Mobile, BGMI, and Free Fire to be played without any heating issues. The device boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main rear camera and an unspecified secondary sensor. The rear camera unit supports Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and offers 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).
It features an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W of fast wired charging support. It runs on the stock version of Android 15, with no ads, bloatware, or preloaded apps.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300
|RAM + storage
|up to 8GB | 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP AI
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|33W
|Operating system (OS)
|ANdroid 15 (stock version)
|IP rating
|IP54