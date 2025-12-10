ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Play Max 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor, IP54 Rating, Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Play Max 5G in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP AI rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device runs on the stock version of Android 15. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava Play Max 5G: Price, availability

The Lava Play Max 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It is available in two colour options: Deccan Black and Himalayan White.

The Lava Play Max 5G will be available for purchase via retail stores.