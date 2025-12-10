ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Play Max 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor, IP54 Rating, Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Lava Play Max 5G comes in two colour options: Deccan Black and Himalayan White.

Lava Play Max 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor, IP54 Rating, Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Lava Play Max 5G launched in India. (Image Credit: Lava Mobiles)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 10, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Play Max 5G in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP AI rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device runs on the stock version of Android 15. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava Play Max 5G: Price, availability

The Lava Play Max 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It is available in two colour options: Deccan Black and Himalayan White.

The Lava Play Max 5G will be available for purchase via retail stores.

VariantPriceColour options
6GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 12,999

Deccan Black

Himalayan White

8GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 14,999

Lava Play Max 5G: Specifications

The Lava Play Max 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the Play Max 5G’s RAM can be expanded to 16GB, and storage can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card.

For thermal management during multitasking and gaming sessions, the Lava Play Max 5G has a vapour chamber cooling system, which the brand claims to run popular mobile game titles such as COD Mobile, BGMI, and Free Fire to be played without any heating issues. The device boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main rear camera and an unspecified secondary sensor. The rear camera unit supports Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and offers 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

It features an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W of fast wired charging support. It runs on the stock version of Android 15, with no ads, bloatware, or preloaded apps.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM + storageup to 8GB | 128GB
Rear camera50MP AI
Front camera8MP
Battery5,000mAh
Charging capacity33W
Operating system (OS)ANdroid 15 (stock version)
IP rating IP54
Also Read: Poco C85 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

TAGGED:

LAVA PLAY MAX 5G PRICE
LAVA PLAY MAX 5G AVAILABILITY
LAVA PLAY MAX 5G SPECIFICATIONS
LAVA
LAVA PLAY MAX 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.