Lava Launches Bold N4 Lite In India At Rs 8,099
Lava has launched the Bold N4 Lite smartphone in India. The budget device comes in a single RAM and storage variant and two colours.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lava has expanded its Bold series by launching the Bold N4 Lite in India. The handset comes with an LCD display with a waterdrop notch, a Unisoc 9863A chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast wired charging support. As for the operating system, it runs stock Android 16's lightweight version, Android 16 Go, out of the box. It is worth noting that the Bold N4 Lite is the direct successor of the Bold N2 Lite. Upon launch, the Lava Bold N4 Lite joins other handsets in the Bold lineup, including the Bold N2 5G, Bold N2 4G, Bold N2 Lite, Bold N1 5G, and Bold N1 Pro.
Lava Bold N4 Lite: Price, availability
The Lava Bold N4 Lite comes in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 8,099. It comes in Empire Gold and Ghost Silver colours. The device will go on sale from September 3, 2026, at 12 PM IST, via Amazon.
Lava Bold N4 Lite: Specifications
The Lava Bold N4 Lite features a 6.56-inch LCD panel. It is powered by a Unisoc 9863A processor, paired with 3GB of RAM (virtually expandable up to 6GB) and 32GB of storage, expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card.
The device boasts an 8MP main camera at the rear, while at the front it carries a 5MP sensor.
It equips a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that handles security duties. Lava claims that the Bold N4 Lite carries MIL-STD-810H certification, allowing it to withstand tough everyday conditions.
It runs Android 16 Go, which is promised to receive two years of security updates.