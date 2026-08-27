ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Launches Bold N4 Lite In India At Rs 8,099

Hyderabad: Lava has expanded its Bold series by launching the Bold N4 Lite in India. The handset comes with an LCD display with a waterdrop notch, a Unisoc 9863A chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast wired charging support. As for the operating system, it runs stock Android 16's lightweight version, Android 16 Go, out of the box. It is worth noting that the Bold N4 Lite is the direct successor of the Bold N2 Lite. Upon launch, the Lava Bold N4 Lite joins other handsets in the Bold lineup, including the Bold N2 5G, Bold N2 4G, Bold N2 Lite, Bold N1 5G, and Bold N1 Pro.

Lava Bold N4 Lite: Price, availability

The Lava Bold N4 Lite comes in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 8,099. It comes in Empire Gold and Ghost Silver colours. The device will go on sale from September 3, 2026, at 12 PM IST, via Amazon.

Lava Bold N4 Lite: Specifications