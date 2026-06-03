Lava Bold N2 5G With 120Hz HD+ Display, Unisoc T8200 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Lava Bold N2 5G is the 5G-enable verison of the Bold N2, which was launched in India in February 2026.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has expanded its affordable range of smartphones and launched the Bold N2 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T8200 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The handset runs on the stock Android 16 operating system (OS) without any bloatware or ads. Notably, the Bold N2 5G joins other handsets in the Bold N series in India, including the Bold N1 5G, Bold N1 Pro, and Bold N2.
Lava Bold N2 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Lava Bold N2 5G comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, priced at Rs 12,999. It is offered in Royal Gold and Billionaire Blue colours. The sale of the phone will be live on June 9, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Customers can purchase the device on the Amazon India website. Just like every Lava handset, the Bold N2 5G will also receive an assured doorstep after-sales service.
As part of launch offers, Lava will sell the Bold N2 5G at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, which will only be valid for June 9.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Special Launch Price
|Colours
|Available on
|First sale date
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 12,999
|Rs 11,999
|Royal Gold | Billionaire Blue
|Amazon
|June 9, 2026 | 12 PM (IST)
Lava Bold N2 5G: Specifications
The Lava Bold N2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device can feature an additional 4GB of RAM virtually.
It’s time you upgrade to the most no BS phone ever. The all new Bold N2 5G is here!— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 3, 2026
Special Launch Price: ₹11,999*
Sale Starts: 9th June, 12PM
Notify Me: https://t.co/JIE78HnJgz
*Valid only on Day 1#NoBullshit #NoBloatware #LavaMobiles #Amazon pic.twitter.com/JjQUpGrnRX
It boasts an AI-based dual rear camera with a 13MP main sensor. The handset has a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device carries a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support.
It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and runs on stock Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.75-inch LCD HD+
|Processor
|Unisoc T8200
|RAM + Storage
|4GB + 64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP dual AI
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|18W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP64
|OS
|Android 16 (stock)