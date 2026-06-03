ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Bold N2 5G With 120Hz HD+ Display, Unisoc T8200 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has expanded its affordable range of smartphones and launched the Bold N2 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T8200 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The handset runs on the stock Android 16 operating system (OS) without any bloatware or ads. Notably, the Bold N2 5G joins other handsets in the Bold N series in India, including the Bold N1 5G, Bold N1 Pro, and Bold N2.

Lava Bold N2 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Lava Bold N2 5G comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, priced at Rs 12,999. It is offered in Royal Gold and Billionaire Blue colours. The sale of the phone will be live on June 9, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Customers can purchase the device on the Amazon India website. Just like every Lava handset, the Bold N2 5G will also receive an assured doorstep after-sales service.

As part of launch offers, Lava will sell the Bold N2 5G at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, which will only be valid for June 9.