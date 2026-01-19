ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India, Features An Extra Display On The Back: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 3 in India, expanding its dual display smartphone offerings in the country. Just like the Lava Agni 3, the new smartphone features a secondary display on the back, next to the camera bump. While the primary display handles everyday tasks, the additional screen serves as a quick glance panel for notifications and even works as a viewfinder for the rear camera, allowing users to take selfies with the back camera setup.

Apart from the 1.6-inch AMOLED display on the back, other highlights of the phone include a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 120Hz AMOLED primary screen, a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera, and a 5000 mAh battery.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 arrives in two distinct colour options (Image Credits: Lava International)

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available to buy on the Amazon India website in Imperial Blue and Moonlight Black colour options. Consumers can get a discount of up to Rs 1,000 using bank cards, which brings the effective price of the phone down to Rs 15,999.