Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India, Features An Extra Display On The Back: Price, Specifications
Priced at Rs 16,999, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 3 in India, expanding its dual display smartphone offerings in the country. Just like the Lava Agni 3, the new smartphone features a secondary display on the back, next to the camera bump. While the primary display handles everyday tasks, the additional screen serves as a quick glance panel for notifications and even works as a viewfinder for the rear camera, allowing users to take selfies with the back camera setup.
Apart from the 1.6-inch AMOLED display on the back, other highlights of the phone include a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 120Hz AMOLED primary screen, a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera, and a 5000 mAh battery.
The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available to buy on the Amazon India website in Imperial Blue and Moonlight Black colour options. Consumers can get a discount of up to Rs 1,000 using bank cards, which brings the effective price of the phone down to Rs 15,999.
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications
Display: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 6.67-inch primary AMOLED display, which supports Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen sports a flat design and hosts a punch hole to place the selfie camera. The secondary display on the back is a 1.6-inch AMOLED panel that supports 320x360 pixels resolution and 18Hz refresh rate.
Platform: The new Lava smartphone draws power from a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 15 out of the box and comes with the promise of an assured Android 16 upgrade. It also promises two years of software support.
Camera System: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary sensor and a QVGA sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter. However, since the phone features a dual display, users would be able to use the rear camera to click better-quality selfies. The smartphone supports up to 2K video recording at 30 fps.
Battery: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is backed by a 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery, which claims to offer up to 33 hours of talk time and 615 minutes of YouTube playback. The device supports 33W fast charging, which is supposed to charge the phone from zero to 100 per cent in 95 minutes. It claims to charge the phone from zero to 50 per cent in less than 35 minutes.
|Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specification
|Display
|Primary: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
|Secondary: 1.6-inch AMOLED, 320×360 pixels, 18Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7060 (6nm)
|Memory
|RAM: 6GB LPDDR5 | Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
|OS
|Android 15 (upgradeable to Android 16)
|Software Support: 2 years
|Camera System
|Rear: Dual camera (50MP Sony IMX752 + QVGA sensor)
|Front: 8MP selfie camera
|Battery
|5,000 mAh Li-Polymer
|Charging
|33W fast charging