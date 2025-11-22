ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Agni 4 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 vs Infinix GT 30 Pro: Which Smartphone Is Better?

Hyderabad: Indian phone maker Lava recently launched the Lava Agni 4 in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP rear setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset runs on stock Android 15 out of the box. Priced at Rs 22,999, the Lava Agni 4 falls under the mid-range smartphone category and competes against smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and the Infinix GT 30 Pro.

To find out which handset is better in this price bracket, here’s a quick comparison between the Lava Agni 4, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Infinix GT 30 Pro smartphones.

Lava Agni 4 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 vs Infinix GT 30 Pro

Design and colour: The Lava Agni 4 features an aluminium frame, a horizontal camera module, and a glass back with two colour options: Phantom Black and Lunar Mist.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a polycarbonate back panel, a pill-shaped vertical camera setup, and three matte finishes: Marble Mist, Black Infinity, and Nexus Blue.

Meanwhile, the Infinix GT 30 Pro has a plastic back panel, featuring Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable LED lighting. It is available in two colour options: Dark Flare and Blade White.

Display: The Lava Agni 4 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a 6.77-inch fluid FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,430 nits of peak brightness.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Processor: The Agni 4 is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. The Nord CE 5 comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, and the GT 30 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor.

RAM and storage: The Agni 4 comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Nord CE 5 features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The GT 30 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.