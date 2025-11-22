Lava Agni 4 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 vs Infinix GT 30 Pro: Which Smartphone Is Better?
Here’s a quick comparison between the Lava Agni 4, the OnePlus Nord CE 5, and the Infinix GT 30 Pro smartphones.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian phone maker Lava recently launched the Lava Agni 4 in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP rear setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset runs on stock Android 15 out of the box. Priced at Rs 22,999, the Lava Agni 4 falls under the mid-range smartphone category and competes against smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and the Infinix GT 30 Pro.
To find out which handset is better in this price bracket, here’s a quick comparison between the Lava Agni 4, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Infinix GT 30 Pro smartphones.
Lava Agni 4 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 vs Infinix GT 30 Pro
Design and colour: The Lava Agni 4 features an aluminium frame, a horizontal camera module, and a glass back with two colour options: Phantom Black and Lunar Mist.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a polycarbonate back panel, a pill-shaped vertical camera setup, and three matte finishes: Marble Mist, Black Infinity, and Nexus Blue.
Meanwhile, the Infinix GT 30 Pro has a plastic back panel, featuring Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable LED lighting. It is available in two colour options: Dark Flare and Blade White.
Display: The Lava Agni 4 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a 6.77-inch fluid FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,430 nits of peak brightness.
The Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.
Processor: The Agni 4 is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. The Nord CE 5 comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, and the GT 30 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor.
RAM and storage: The Agni 4 comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Nord CE 5 features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The GT 30 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Camera: The Agni 4 boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 50MP front-facing camera.
The Nord CE 5 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It features a 16MP front-facing camera.
The GT 30 Pro sports a dual rear camera with a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 13MP camera at the front.
IP rating: The Agni 4 and GT 30 Pro have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, while the Nord CE 5 has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
Battery and charging capacity: The Agni 4 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging support. The Nord CE 5 packs a 7,100 mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging, and the GT 30 Pro is integrated with a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging.
Operating System (OS): The Lava Agni 4 runs a stock version of Android 15 without bloatware. The Nord CE 5 operates on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, and the GT 30 Pro functions on XOS 15 based on Android 15.
Verdict
If a user wants good battery life and durability, then they may go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5 as it comes with a 7,100mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and an IP65 rating. If they want a gaming phone under Rs 25,000 with good display quality, then they may buy the Infinix GT 30 Pro. It comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness and a unique gamer design.
If premium build, selfies, and user experience are their priority, then they may purchase the Lava Agni 4 as it comes with an aluminium frame, 50MP front camera, and a clean stock Android OS.