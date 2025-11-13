ETV Bharat / technology

LAT Aviation's UAV 'Almost Ready For Flight', Expected To Have 60-Min Range: Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi: Eternal (formerly Zomato) Founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday said his aerospace venture's electric unmanned aerial vehicle is almost ready for test flight, and it is expected to have a range of 60 minutes with the potential to fly between Mumbai and Pune.

Founded in January 2025 by Deepinder Goyal and Surobhi Das, LAT Aerospace is building a new generation of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft - engineered to operate from compact air-stops rather than conventional airports.

Goyal took to X to share an update on LAT Aerospace. "Our first uSTOL technology demonstrator is ready. Today, we have a fully-electric, fixed-wing UAV, built from scratch and almost ready for flight. To make this possible in just a few months, we built our entire flight lab from scratch.