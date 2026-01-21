ETV Bharat / technology

L&T Vyoma Breaks Ground For 40 MW Green, AI-Ready Data Centre In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, the digital infrastructure arm of Larsen & Toubro, on Wednesday broke ground for a 40 MW green, AI-ready data centre at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, marking the first phase of a planned 100 MW campus in the city. Without giving completion timelines, the company, in a statement, said it has performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of the project.

The project signals the start of a facility aimed at setting new benchmarks for sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure in India, amid rapid growth in the country’s digital economy driven by cloud adoption, AI-intensive workloads and data localisation requirements.

The Navi Mumbai facility is designed to support build-to-suit, enterprise and NeoCloud workloads, offering high-density computing for AI and mission-critical applications, it said. It will feature Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling to enable efficient thermal management for advanced AI workloads, while ensuring scalability, resilience and sustainability. Renewable energy integration is planned to support low-carbon operations.