L&T Vyoma Breaks Ground For 40 MW Green, AI-Ready Data Centre In Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai data centre facility is designed to support build-to-suit, enterprise and NeoCloud workloads, offering high-density computing for AI and mission-critical applications.
By PTI
Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, the digital infrastructure arm of Larsen & Toubro, on Wednesday broke ground for a 40 MW green, AI-ready data centre at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, marking the first phase of a planned 100 MW campus in the city. Without giving completion timelines, the company, in a statement, said it has performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of the project.
The project signals the start of a facility aimed at setting new benchmarks for sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure in India, amid rapid growth in the country’s digital economy driven by cloud adoption, AI-intensive workloads and data localisation requirements.
Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, the digital infrastructure arm of L&T, today marked a milestone in India’s digital evolution with the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for its upcoming 40 MW green, AI-ready data centre at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. This is part of a 100 MW data centre campus planned in… pic.twitter.com/VTmCwElOQp— Larsen & Toubro (@larsentoubro) January 21, 2026
The Navi Mumbai facility is designed to support build-to-suit, enterprise and NeoCloud workloads, offering high-density computing for AI and mission-critical applications, it said. It will feature Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling to enable efficient thermal management for advanced AI workloads, while ensuring scalability, resilience and sustainability. Renewable energy integration is planned to support low-carbon operations.
"Digital infrastructure is the bedrock of national progress. Through L&T Vyoma, we are leveraging our engineering heritage to build a sovereign, sustainable digital ecosystem that ensures India's growth is powered by world-class, indigenous capabilities. Our new Navi Mumbai facility embodies our vision of 'Vyoma' - limitless, intelligent and sustainable AI-ready digital growth," said R Shankar Raman, President, Whole-time Director and CFO, L&T.
Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Head - Corporate Centre, L&T, said, "Navi Mumbai is a strategic hub for India's digital economy. This groundbreaking sets a new benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure, delivering the demanding performance requirements of generative AI while remaining firmly anchored in sustainable, low-carbon operations."
The Mahape data centre will strengthen L&T Vyoma's colocation and build-to-suit portfolio and align with its three-pillar strategy covering hyperscale-ready campuses, AI-centric and sovereign cloud infrastructure, and comprehensive colocation offerings supported by edge and disaster recovery solutions.
The project is a key element of L&T Vyoma's national expansion plan, which targets over 200 MW of data centre capacity across major digital hubs including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the statement added.
