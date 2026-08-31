Google Maps Renames Lake Ontario As Lake America For US Users Following Trump's Executive Order
Google Maps now shows Lake Ontario as Lake America for US users after President Trump ordered the rename amid trade tensions.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has renamed Lake Ontario to Lake America on its navigation app, Maps, for users in the United States (US). This change comes after an executive order was signed by President Donald Trump last week.
According to a blog post, the update comes amid an escalating trade war between the US and Canada, with both countries imposing billions of dollars in extra tariffs on each other's goods. It mirrors Google's move in 2025, when Trump ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America.
How the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) Lake Ontario/Lake America name change in the US will appear on Google Maps pic.twitter.com/nFw80TwaqH— News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) August 30, 2026
Google said the change follows its usual practice of using names set by the US Geographic Names Information System, known as GNIS.
The tech giant said, "People using Maps in the US will see 'Lake America', those outside of the US and Canada will see both names. These updates follow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country, and are starting to roll out now."
Trump's decision to rename the lake drew mockery and indifference on both sides of the border. Ontario Premier Doug Ford hit back at Trump's decision by unveiling a big billboard showcasing "Lake Ontario Now and Always."
At the time of writing this article, neither The White House, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, nor Ford's office had commented on Google's decision.
It’s Lake Ontario, now and always. pic.twitter.com/KNahtPAMeJ— Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 29, 2026
Why did this happened?
President Trump imposed new 50 per cent tariffs on some Canadian products, including vehicles, auto parts, and steel, after the US and Canada failed to reach a trade agreement, and Canada retaliated with similar levies.
PM Carney said the US was trying to subordinate Canada. He also said US trade demands showed that the Trump-run country wanted to destroy Canada's major industries, including automobile, steel, and aluminium.
It is worth noting that the US and Canada share one of the world's largest trading relationships, which deeply integrates supply chains across automobile, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing. This trade war between the two countries would potentially cost their businesses and workers.