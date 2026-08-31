ETV Bharat / technology

Google Maps Renames Lake Ontario As Lake America For US Users Following Trump's Executive Order

Hyderabad: Google has renamed Lake Ontario to Lake America on its navigation app, Maps, for users in the United States (US). This change comes after an executive order was signed by President Donald Trump last week.

According to a blog post, the update comes amid an escalating trade war between the US and Canada, with both countries imposing billions of dollars in extra tariffs on each other's goods. It mirrors Google's move in 2025, when Trump ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America.

Google said the change follows its usual practice of using names set by the US Geographic Names Information System, known as GNIS.

The tech giant said, "People using Maps in the US will see 'Lake America', those outside of the US and Canada will see both names. These updates follow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country, and are starting to roll out now."