ETV Bharat / technology

Ladybird Browser Enters Alpha Stage, With Its Own Engine Built From Scratch

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Ladybird, a web browser powered by a brand-new engine, is now in the alpha stage. According to a blog post, currently only Linux and macOS users can download it for free, with Windows support planned for a later stage.

The team behind the project says it has waited a long time to roll out the web browser. They note that Ladybird is not a copy or a fork of an existing web browser — its browser engine was built from scratch. While the interface wrapped around the engine is modest, they say it is functional.

What to expect from the alpha version? As Ladybird is currently in its early stage, users are expected to face problems while browsing. Some websites in Ladybird may not work properly, and the browser could crash from time to time. The team says they want to know about every bug. If a user finds a broken website, they can report it directly from inside the browser. After a crash, users can read the crash report and decide whether to send it. The blog post also mentions that the privacy policy explains how user information is handled. An open call to security experts Ladybird's developers are inviting security researchers to try and hack the web browser. They point out that any new browser gets hacked repeatedly, calling it a normal part of strengthening the browser. For that reason, the team makes no promises about security at this stage. If any user finds a vulnerability, developers ask them to share how they did it so the browser can be hardened. Updates will arrive often The blog post notes that the alpha release is a rolling channel, meaning the web browser will receive automatic updates on a regular basis, rather than wait for big yearly releases. Screenshot of Ladybird's website (Image Credit: Ladybird.org)