Ladybird Browser Enters Alpha Stage, With Its Own Engine Built From Scratch
Ladybird, a web browser with its own browser engine, is now in the alpha stage for macOS and Linux.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ladybird, a web browser powered by a brand-new engine, is now in the alpha stage. According to a blog post, currently only Linux and macOS users can download it for free, with Windows support planned for a later stage.
The team behind the project says it has waited a long time to roll out the web browser. They note that Ladybird is not a copy or a fork of an existing web browser — its browser engine was built from scratch. While the interface wrapped around the engine is modest, they say it is functional.
What to expect from the alpha version?
As Ladybird is currently in its early stage, users are expected to face problems while browsing. Some websites in Ladybird may not work properly, and the browser could crash from time to time.
Ladybird is now in alpha 🐞 Downloads for macOS and Linux available on our website. https://t.co/CtGNTPTtig— Ladybird (@ladybirdbrowser) November 23, 2026
The team says they want to know about every bug. If a user finds a broken website, they can report it directly from inside the browser. After a crash, users can read the crash report and decide whether to send it. The blog post also mentions that the privacy policy explains how user information is handled.
An open call to security experts
Ladybird's developers are inviting security researchers to try and hack the web browser. They point out that any new browser gets hacked repeatedly, calling it a normal part of strengthening the browser. For that reason, the team makes no promises about security at this stage. If any user finds a vulnerability, developers ask them to share how they did it so the browser can be hardened.
Updates will arrive often
The blog post notes that the alpha release is a rolling channel, meaning the web browser will receive automatic updates on a regular basis, rather than wait for big yearly releases.
The team says this is the part they are most excited about: Ladybird improves quickly, and until now, people had to compile it from the source code to see that progress.
A call to website builders
Web developers are being invited to test their own sites in Ladybird and report anything that breaks. This kind of feedback is very valuable, because a browser needs to handle the real pages that people use every day.
To help, Ladybird supports WebDriver, a tool used for automated testing. It also supports the Firefox DevTools protocol, which lets developers inspect and debug their pages.
Why does this matter?
Most popular web browsers today run on a small number of engines. A new engine built independently gives the web more variety. It also gives developers and users another option, and it pushes the whole web to follow shared standards.
Ladybird is still at an early stage, and the developers are open about that. They admit there is still a mountain of work ahead. For the first time, curious users can try the browser for themselves without needing to build it.
The blog post also thanks its sponsors and donors. It also thanked everyone who has tested the browser, reported bugs and written code over the years.