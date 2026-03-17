ETV Bharat / technology

L 98-59 d: Scientists Discover Unusual Exoplanet With Molten Lava Surface And 'Stinky' Atmosphere

Hyderabad: Scientists have identified a new type of planet beyond our solar system, which happens to store large amounts of sulphur deep within a permanent ocean of magma. Located about 35 light-years from Earth and first discovered in 2019, "L 98-59 d" is a super-Earth exoplanet which has a mass of 2.31 Earths. It orbits a small red M-type star at a distance of 0.0506 AU and takes 7.5 days to complete one orbit.

Recent observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and ground-based observatories suggested that the exoplanet has an especially low density and contains significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide in its atmosphere, characterised by a pungent odour that resembles rotten eggs. The findings of the study, led by the University of Oxford, have been published in Nature Astronomy.

An artist’s impression of L 98-59 d in orbit around its host star, the red dwarf L 98-59. (Credit: Mark A. Garlick / markgarlick.com)

Until recently, astronomers would have placed a planet like this into one of two categories: either a rocky “gas dwarf” with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere or a water world covered in deep oceans and ice. However, the new findings reveal that L 98-59 d doesn't fit either description. Instead, it seems to represent an entirely different class of planet—one dominated by heavy sulfur compounds.

Exoplanet L 98-59 d Mass Approximately 2.31 times Earth Size Approximately 1.6 times larger than Earth Density Extremely low compared to similar-sized rocky planets Distance Located about 35 light-years from our solar system Atmospheric Composition Rich in hydrogen sulfide Surface Conditions Molten lava covering the planet

The James Webb Space Telescope’s advanced instruments allowed the team of researchers from Oxford, Groningen, Leeds, and ETH Zurich to analyse the planet’s atmospheric composition in unprecedented detail. They used advanced computer simulations to trace the planet’s evolution over nearly five billion years. By combining telescope observations with detailed physical models of planetary interiors and atmospheres, they reconstructed its internal history and current state.