ETV Bharat / technology

KTM Launches 350cc Variants Of 390 Duke And 390 Adventure At Lower Price Points

KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine ( Image Credit: KTM )

Hyderabad: KTM has expanded its 390 Duke and 390 Adventure lineups by introducing new 350cc variants in India. This offers buyers a more affordable entry point into the popular middleweight motorcycle segment in the country. It is worth noting that the introduction of the new KTM 350cc variants occurred shortly after premium motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles launched its own smaller 400 range earlier this month. However, unlike Triumph, KTM will continue selling its existing 399cc models alongside the new additions rather than replacing them. KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure: New Engine Specifications The new 350cc variant is powered by a 349.32cc single-cylinder engine producing a peak power output of 40.93 bhp at 8,600rpm and 33.5Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Compared to the 399cc engine variant, the new engine faces a power and torque reduction of 4.43 bhp and 5.5Nm, respectively. However, KTM says that key aspects such as the wheelbase, ground clearance, TFT console, and riding ergonomics remain unchanged across the range.