KTM Launches 350cc Variants Of 390 Duke And 390 Adventure At Lower Price Points
KTM has expanded its 390 range with new 350cc variants of the Duke and Adventure, priced around Rs 62,000 less than existing 399cc models.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: KTM has expanded its 390 Duke and 390 Adventure lineups by introducing new 350cc variants in India. This offers buyers a more affordable entry point into the popular middleweight motorcycle segment in the country. It is worth noting that the introduction of the new KTM 350cc variants occurred shortly after premium motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles launched its own smaller 400 range earlier this month. However, unlike Triumph, KTM will continue selling its existing 399cc models alongside the new additions rather than replacing them.
KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure: New Engine Specifications
The new 350cc variant is powered by a 349.32cc single-cylinder engine producing a peak power output of 40.93 bhp at 8,600rpm and 33.5Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Compared to the 399cc engine variant, the new engine faces a power and torque reduction of 4.43 bhp and 5.5Nm, respectively. However, KTM says that key aspects such as the wheelbase, ground clearance, TFT console, and riding ergonomics remain unchanged across the range.
Revised Naming Structure
To distinguish the 399cc and 350 engine options, KTM has rebranded its existing 399cc offerings. The 390 Duke will be sold under the nameplate of 390 Duke R, while the 390 Adventure gains an 'S' suffix in its updated moniker. On the other hand, the new 350cc models will retain the standard 390 Duke and 390 Adventure names.
KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure: Pricing Details
The 350cc KTM 390 Duke has been priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 62,000 more affordable than the 390 Duke R. The 390 Adventure also follows a similar pricing structure, costing Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom), approximately Rs 62,000 more affordable than the entry-level 390 Adventure X variant. The price gap widens further when compared against the more feature-rich 390 Adventure S and R models.
All 399cc variants will remain on sale for the foreseeable future, giving buyers the option to choose between the more affordable 350cc models or the higher-performance 399cc alternatives, depending on their budget and requirements.