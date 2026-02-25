KTM Introduces New Colours To 250 Duke And 200 Duke Models In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 KTM 250 Duke comes in Slate Grey and Silver Metallic colours, and the 2026 KTM 200 Duke is available in Atlantic Blue shade.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: KTM has introduced a minor update to the 2026 iterations of the 200 Duke and 200 Duke in India. Both sportsbikes feature new colour options. The design, features, and mechanics of both bikes remain the same. These updated two-wheelers would be arriving at dealerships in the coming days.
2026 KTM 250 Duke and 200 Duke: Colour options and price
The 2026 KTM 250 Duke now comes in Slate Grey and Silver Metalluc colours, while the 2026 KTM 200 Duke is offered in an Atlantic Blue shade.
The Slate Grey colour available in the 250 Duke features an orange-finished fuel tank with dark grey tank panels, providing a sporty look. The Silver Metallic colour option features a dark grey fuel tank with silver-finished tank extensions.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic Blue colour on the 200 Duke, the orange colour remains the primary shade applied to the fuel tank, headlamp surround, and subframe, while the wheels are finished in black.
It is worth noting that KTM has yet to reveal the prices of these new colour options. Both colour options on the 2026 KTM 250 Duke are expected to cost Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Atlantic Blue shade on the 2026 KTM 200 Duke could be priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
Existing colours on the KTM 250 Duke include Ebony Black, Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Metallic Silver. The KTM 200 Duke is also available in Electronic Orange, Dark Galvano, and Silver Metallic.
2026 KTM 250 Duke and 200 Duke: Features
Both the 250 Duke and the 200 Duke feature a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity that allows the rider to play music, take incoming calls, and get Turn-by-Turn navigation. These functionalities can be navigated using the 4-way menu switch cubes provided on the left handle.
2026 KTM 250 Duke and 200 Duke: Specifications
Both sportsbikes remain mechanically unchanged. The 2026 KTM 250 Duke is powered by the same 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a peak power output of 30.75 bph at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch, WP APEX suspension with 43mm upside-down forks in the front and an offset monoshock at the rear. The sportsbike has a ByBre braking system consisting of a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, alongside dual Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS). It rides on 17-inch wheels. The KTM 250 Duke has a seat height of 800mm and a kerb weight of 163 kg.
The 2026 KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces a power output of 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The bike features a WP suspension with 300mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch wheels.