KTM Introduces New Colours To 250 Duke And 200 Duke Models In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: KTM has introduced a minor update to the 2026 iterations of the 200 Duke and 200 Duke in India. Both sportsbikes feature new colour options. The design, features, and mechanics of both bikes remain the same. These updated two-wheelers would be arriving at dealerships in the coming days.

2026 KTM 250 Duke and 200 Duke: Colour options and price

The 2026 KTM 250 Duke now comes in Slate Grey and Silver Metalluc colours, while the 2026 KTM 200 Duke is offered in an Atlantic Blue shade.

The Slate Grey colour available in the 250 Duke features an orange-finished fuel tank with dark grey tank panels, providing a sporty look. The Silver Metallic colour option features a dark grey fuel tank with silver-finished tank extensions.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Blue colour on the 200 Duke, the orange colour remains the primary shade applied to the fuel tank, headlamp surround, and subframe, while the wheels are finished in black.

It is worth noting that KTM has yet to reveal the prices of these new colour options. Both colour options on the 2026 KTM 250 Duke are expected to cost Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Atlantic Blue shade on the 2026 KTM 200 Duke could be priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).