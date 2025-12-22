ETV Bharat / technology

KTM 390 Adventure R Set To Be Launched Soon In India

Hyderabad: KTM is preparing to launch the 2026 iteration of the 390 Adventure R in India. KTM has started to tease the motorcycle, suggesting the new 390 Adventure R could arrive as soon as January or February 2026.

2026 KTM 390 Adventure R: Confirmed specifications and features

According to KTM’s official website, the upcoming bike will be powered by a 398.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, which is expected to generate a power output of 44.38 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. It will be mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The upcoming bike will have carbon emissions of 79 grams per kilometre (g/km), and Motorex Formula 4T 15W/50 engine oil.

The adventure bike will have a 320mm disc brake with Bybre axial floating callipers (two pistons) at the front and a 240mm disc brake with a Bybre floating calliper (one piston) at the rear. It will have a 520 X-Ring bike chain. The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure R will have a steel Trellis frame with powder coating. It will have a trail of 110mm and a wheelbase of 1,481mm.