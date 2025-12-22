KTM 390 Adventure R Set To Be Launched Soon In India
The 2026 KTM Adventure R will feature a 399cc liquid-cooled engine, 6-speed gearbox, 5-inch TFT display, 230mm adjustable suspension, and more.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: KTM is preparing to launch the 2026 iteration of the 390 Adventure R in India. KTM has started to tease the motorcycle, suggesting the new 390 Adventure R could arrive as soon as January or February 2026.
2026 KTM 390 Adventure R: Confirmed specifications and features
According to KTM’s official website, the upcoming bike will be powered by a 398.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, which is expected to generate a power output of 44.38 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. It will be mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The upcoming bike will have carbon emissions of 79 grams per kilometre (g/km), and Motorex Formula 4T 15W/50 engine oil.
The adventure bike will have a 320mm disc brake with Bybre axial floating callipers (two pistons) at the front and a 240mm disc brake with a Bybre floating calliper (one piston) at the rear. It will have a 520 X-Ring bike chain. The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure R will have a steel Trellis frame with powder coating. It will have a trail of 110mm and a wheelbase of 1,481mm.
The adventure bike will have a 43mm WP Apex open cartridge suspension at the front and WP Apex split piston suspension at the rear. Both front and rear suspension travel are adjustable and measured at 230mm.
In terms of dimensions, the upcoming 390 Adventure R will have a seat height of 870mm and ground clearance of 272mm. It will have 21-inch front and 18-inch rear Mitas Enduro Trail E07+ tyres. The bike will weigh 176kg when fully fueled and 165kg when empty. It has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.
The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure R will have features like a 5-inch TFT display, USB Type-C port (as standard), LED headlights, windshield, cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering Antilock Braking System (ABS), Offroad ABS, and cruise control. It will also feature Off-Road Mode, which will allow the OffRoad ABS to be activated and enable the 390 Adventure R to navigate through muddy puddles or thick sand seamlessly.
With KTM Connect, users will be able to make phone calls, listen to music, and use the optional turn-by-turn navigation app, controlled via the TFT display.