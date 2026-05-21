ETV Bharat / technology

Krafton Rolls Out BGMI 4.4 Update With Hero Crown Theme, Bhuvan Bam Voice Pack, AKM Glacier, And More As It Turns 5

Hyderabad: Krafton India has rolled out the BGMI 4.4 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). As the company marks its fifth year in the country, it claims that the latest update is Krafton’s most ambitious content release to date. The update introduces player-created cosmetics, major brand collaborations, a new social squad system, and a Hellenistic reimagination of the Erangel map.

Krafton mentions that the centre of the update is BGMI Design Contest (BDC) Spin, which is claimed to be the first in the game's history. Cosmetics created and designed by players during the Diwali 2025 Design Contest are now permanent, premium in-game collectables available via a dedicated Spin running from June 16 to July 17, 2026. The seven-item line-up includes the player-designed Fortune Teller AWM gun skin.

Srinjoy Das, Director of Marketing and BGMI Product Management at KRAFTON India, on this occasion, said, "The most powerful things we’ve done at BGMI were always fan-first and fan-driven. A real couple fell in love inside the game – we hosted their wedding. Every Indian who grew up in the ’90s remembers trading cricket trump cards at recess – we built that feeling into the game with Cards. A fan designed something incredible during Diwali as part of the BGMI Design Contest – now every fan in India can experience it. That’s the creative platform that sits alongside WOW mode, where crazy themed maps are dropping from fans every single day. Five years in, we’ve never felt more excited about what this community is going to bring us next."

Brand Collaborations and New Content

The 4.4 update brings two major automotive collaborations. The Ford Collaboration, live from May 20 to July 7, introduces two exclusive car skins in two colour variants each, available via the Motor Cruise mechanic. The Harley-Davidson Collaboration, running May 29 to July 11, adds four exclusive bike skins through a Special Crate.

On the cosmetics front, the Glacier Spin, available from May 26 to June 1 with a UC purchase option for the final time. In addition, Glacier Spin also features the iconic M416 Glacier skin, Glacier Set, and Glacier Helmet. The AKM Glacier is said to be the game's most wishlisted AKM skin, which will arrive in the Classic Crate from June 28 to July 2. This skin is timed to coincide with BGMI's fifth anniversary. The Mummy Crate returns on July 3 with the new Chaosphage Set and the debut Chaos Calamity AWM skin.