Krafton India Reveals New BGMI Redeem Codes For Candied Dreams - Mini14 Skin
The redeem codes are valid until February 28, 2026, and can be redeemed only through official BGMI channels.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Krafton India has officially rolled out a set of 59 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, offering players a chance to unlock the Candied Dreams - Mini14, an exclusive pink weapon skin. This new drop aims to keep BGMI players motivated, excited, and engaged by offering fresh cosmetic upgrades, rare items, and premium in-game rewards.
Let’s take a look at the list of 59 official redeem codes released by Krafton.
BGMI Redeem Codes
- HHZCZ54A9C4CED9V
- HHZDZ9TNWVXWNKGH
- HHZEZG67A43RPBPQ
- HHZFZU9HFPC77V7P
- HHZGZKFKHUMFURW7
- HHZHZQ76VEHGFJV4
- HHZIZ7GVWPFCPUWU
- HHZJZV676KJNHSKP
- HHZKZW5XSBDU77WG
- HHZLZ9J64F9TQBD9
- HHZMZR6MC68TTNSA
- HHZNZEXQ3DVMU9TA
- HHZOZAVWE5CJBUMP
- HHZPZ8DGSS9KK7W4
- HHZQZN4Q69SNDKEJ
- HHZRZD6GQFNEKNKF
- HHZVZWX4S66RRPUK
- HHZTZC7R5SUBXRH3
- HHZUZFEWUHSNTTCP
- HHZBAZPFK7NKHREW
- HHZBBZQP68SDD9U6
- HHZBCZN4WJ3WTAMX
- HHZBDZFFQUMCDV66
- HHZBEZUKKVS3GANJ
- HHZBFZERB539PJ9Q
- HHZBGZFDMN5TDRQC
- HHZBHZ4V5ECCDUKX
- HHZBIZSJRAW34AKF
- HHZBJZE599JJ4468
- HHZBKZE4X4949T3W
- HHZBLZFPSQDH3CTC
- HHZBMZQABXPMS5W9
- HHZBNZRWWF87QWD3
- HHZBOZDX8TXFXTGV
- HHZBPZUGQKR4CK84
- HHZBQZTJFBWQTSG5
- HHZBRZUSF5FUXWGT
- HHZBVZJB8WEAGRF6
- HHZBTZ3K7HCJWHSV
- HHZBUZKF3QUTR3PR
- HHZCAZ69HR5FRT59
- HHZCBZQTU7JNJK9A
- HHZCCZPSWRRKX5DJ
- HHZCDZAWWV54U8W7
- HHZCEZVBW8WX9RK6
- HHZCFZF69836VBJ3
- HHZCGZU7MCMJFT4N
- HHZCHZJ95WQEGA5K
- HHZCIZ4EJP6RSVUK
- HHZCJZDJWCTSD5QM
- HHZCKZS5GUDKPK6V
- HHZCLZHB7GGWKET7
- HHZCMZT6HKSEQJNV
- HHZCNZP6DV75XKDE
- HHZCOZS4S3MFWWS5
- HHZCPZMECHWEUPA4
- HHZCQZ67TS8TNJCS
- HHZCRZBVGFFBSVCV
- HHZCVZ6P56AKBBQH
How to redeem these codes?
To redeem the official codes containing the exclusive Candied Dreams - Mini14 skin, players can follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the Redeem section on www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem on BGMI’s official website.
Step 2: Enter your Character ID.
Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code.
Step 4: Enter the verification/Captcha code.
A message will confirm: “Code redeemed successfully”.
Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail.
Rules to Remember
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A single code cannot be redeemed twice.
- Users must claim their rewards through in-game mail within seven days, or the mail will expire.
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a confirmation message saying, “Code redeemed successfully”, will appear. Otherwise, they will see “Code expired” or a similar message.
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes.
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail