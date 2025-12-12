ETV Bharat / technology

Krafton India Reveals New BGMI Redeem Codes For Candied Dreams - Mini14 Skin

Hyderabad: Krafton India has officially rolled out a set of 59 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, offering players a chance to unlock the Candied Dreams - Mini14, an exclusive pink weapon skin. This new drop aims to keep BGMI players motivated, excited, and engaged by offering fresh cosmetic upgrades, rare items, and premium in-game rewards.

The official redeem codes will be valid until February 28, 2026, and can be redeemed only through official BGMI channels.

Let’s take a look at the list of 59 official redeem codes released by Krafton.

BGMI Redeem Codes

HHZCZ54A9C4CED9V HHZDZ9TNWVXWNKGH HHZEZG67A43RPBPQ HHZFZU9HFPC77V7P HHZGZKFKHUMFURW7 HHZHZQ76VEHGFJV4 HHZIZ7GVWPFCPUWU HHZJZV676KJNHSKP HHZKZW5XSBDU77WG HHZLZ9J64F9TQBD9 HHZMZR6MC68TTNSA HHZNZEXQ3DVMU9TA HHZOZAVWE5CJBUMP HHZPZ8DGSS9KK7W4 HHZQZN4Q69SNDKEJ HHZRZD6GQFNEKNKF HHZVZWX4S66RRPUK HHZTZC7R5SUBXRH3 HHZUZFEWUHSNTTCP HHZBAZPFK7NKHREW HHZBBZQP68SDD9U6 HHZBCZN4WJ3WTAMX HHZBDZFFQUMCDV66 HHZBEZUKKVS3GANJ HHZBFZERB539PJ9Q HHZBGZFDMN5TDRQC HHZBHZ4V5ECCDUKX HHZBIZSJRAW34AKF HHZBJZE599JJ4468 HHZBKZE4X4949T3W HHZBLZFPSQDH3CTC HHZBMZQABXPMS5W9 HHZBNZRWWF87QWD3 HHZBOZDX8TXFXTGV HHZBPZUGQKR4CK84 HHZBQZTJFBWQTSG5 HHZBRZUSF5FUXWGT HHZBVZJB8WEAGRF6 HHZBTZ3K7HCJWHSV HHZBUZKF3QUTR3PR HHZCAZ69HR5FRT59 HHZCBZQTU7JNJK9A HHZCCZPSWRRKX5DJ HHZCDZAWWV54U8W7 HHZCEZVBW8WX9RK6 HHZCFZF69836VBJ3 HHZCGZU7MCMJFT4N HHZCHZJ95WQEGA5K HHZCIZ4EJP6RSVUK HHZCJZDJWCTSD5QM HHZCKZS5GUDKPK6V HHZCLZHB7GGWKET7 HHZCMZT6HKSEQJNV HHZCNZP6DV75XKDE HHZCOZS4S3MFWWS5 HHZCPZMECHWEUPA4 HHZCQZ67TS8TNJCS HHZCRZBVGFFBSVCV HHZCVZ6P56AKBBQH

How to redeem these codes?

To redeem the official codes containing the exclusive Candied Dreams - Mini14 skin, players can follow the steps below: