Krafton India Reveals New BGMI Redeem Codes For Candied Dreams - Mini14 Skin

The redeem codes are valid until February 28, 2026, and can be redeemed only through official BGMI channels.

Krafton India Reveals New BGMI Redeem Codes For Candied Dreams - Mini14 Skin
BGMI Redeem codes (Image Credit: Google Play Store)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 12, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: Krafton India has officially rolled out a set of 59 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, offering players a chance to unlock the Candied Dreams - Mini14, an exclusive pink weapon skin. This new drop aims to keep BGMI players motivated, excited, and engaged by offering fresh cosmetic upgrades, rare items, and premium in-game rewards.

The official redeem codes will be valid until February 28, 2026, and can be redeemed only through official BGMI channels.

Let’s take a look at the list of 59 official redeem codes released by Krafton.

BGMI Redeem Codes

  1. HHZCZ54A9C4CED9V
  2. HHZDZ9TNWVXWNKGH
  3. HHZEZG67A43RPBPQ
  4. HHZFZU9HFPC77V7P
  5. HHZGZKFKHUMFURW7
  6. HHZHZQ76VEHGFJV4
  7. HHZIZ7GVWPFCPUWU
  8. HHZJZV676KJNHSKP
  9. HHZKZW5XSBDU77WG
  10. HHZLZ9J64F9TQBD9
  11. HHZMZR6MC68TTNSA
  12. HHZNZEXQ3DVMU9TA
  13. HHZOZAVWE5CJBUMP
  14. HHZPZ8DGSS9KK7W4
  15. HHZQZN4Q69SNDKEJ
  16. HHZRZD6GQFNEKNKF
  17. HHZVZWX4S66RRPUK
  18. HHZTZC7R5SUBXRH3
  19. HHZUZFEWUHSNTTCP
  20. HHZBAZPFK7NKHREW
  21. HHZBBZQP68SDD9U6
  22. HHZBCZN4WJ3WTAMX
  23. HHZBDZFFQUMCDV66
  24. HHZBEZUKKVS3GANJ
  25. HHZBFZERB539PJ9Q
  26. HHZBGZFDMN5TDRQC
  27. HHZBHZ4V5ECCDUKX
  28. HHZBIZSJRAW34AKF
  29. HHZBJZE599JJ4468
  30. HHZBKZE4X4949T3W
  31. HHZBLZFPSQDH3CTC
  32. HHZBMZQABXPMS5W9
  33. HHZBNZRWWF87QWD3
  34. HHZBOZDX8TXFXTGV
  35. HHZBPZUGQKR4CK84
  36. HHZBQZTJFBWQTSG5
  37. HHZBRZUSF5FUXWGT
  38. HHZBVZJB8WEAGRF6
  39. HHZBTZ3K7HCJWHSV
  40. HHZBUZKF3QUTR3PR
  41. HHZCAZ69HR5FRT59
  42. HHZCBZQTU7JNJK9A
  43. HHZCCZPSWRRKX5DJ
  44. HHZCDZAWWV54U8W7
  45. HHZCEZVBW8WX9RK6
  46. HHZCFZF69836VBJ3
  47. HHZCGZU7MCMJFT4N
  48. HHZCHZJ95WQEGA5K
  49. HHZCIZ4EJP6RSVUK
  50. HHZCJZDJWCTSD5QM
  51. HHZCKZS5GUDKPK6V
  52. HHZCLZHB7GGWKET7
  53. HHZCMZT6HKSEQJNV
  54. HHZCNZP6DV75XKDE
  55. HHZCOZS4S3MFWWS5
  56. HHZCPZMECHWEUPA4
  57. HHZCQZ67TS8TNJCS
  58. HHZCRZBVGFFBSVCV
  59. HHZCVZ6P56AKBBQH

How to redeem these codes?

To redeem the official codes containing the exclusive Candied Dreams - Mini14 skin, players can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the Redeem section on www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem on BGMI’s official website.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code.

Step 4: Enter the verification/Captcha code.

A message will confirm: “Code redeemed successfully”.

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

  • A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • A single code cannot be redeemed twice.
  • Users must claim their rewards through in-game mail within seven days, or the mail will expire.
  • If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a confirmation message saying, “Code redeemed successfully”, will appear. Otherwise, they will see “Code expired” or a similar message.
  • Each user account can redeem only one code per day
  • Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes.
  • Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail
