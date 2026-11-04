ETV Bharat / technology

Krafton India Announces BGMI Air Launch Date, Select Players To Get Early Beta Access

Hyderabad: Krafton India has confirmed the launch date of BGMI Air in the country. The lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be released on December 10, 2026.

The date comes less than three weeks after the game crossed 14 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

Closed beta version before launch

Ahead of the launch, players will also get a chance to try the game. The Closed Beta Test will run from November 20 to 24, 2026, across Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Krafton India says that the feedback gathered from testers will be used to improve the game before the full launch on December 10.

Krafton India revealed BGMI Air launch date (Krafton India)

However, getting the chance to try the game is not as easy as registering for the beta. Interested players will need to submit a form linked in the bio of BGMI Air's (bgmiair) & BGMI’s (@battlegroundsmobilein_official) official Instagram pages and post a video making their case about why they should be the first one to play the new version. They also need to tag the official BGMI handles in the post on Instagram.