Krafton India Announces BGMI Air Launch Date, Select Players To Get Early Beta Access
BGMI Air will be available to play in India on December 10, 2026, followed by a Closed Beta Test this month.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Krafton India has confirmed the launch date of BGMI Air in the country. The lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be released on December 10, 2026.
The date comes less than three weeks after the game crossed 14 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.
Closed beta version before launch
Ahead of the launch, players will also get a chance to try the game. The Closed Beta Test will run from November 20 to 24, 2026, across Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.
Krafton India says that the feedback gathered from testers will be used to improve the game before the full launch on December 10.
However, getting the chance to try the game is not as easy as registering for the beta. Interested players will need to submit a form linked in the bio of BGMI Air's (bgmiair) & BGMI’s (@battlegroundsmobilein_official) official Instagram pages and post a video making their case about why they should be the first one to play the new version. They also need to tag the official BGMI handles in the post on Instagram.
Krafton India will select the players from the entries and allow them to join the Closed Beta.
BGMI Air - The lighter version of BGMI
BGMI Air is a lighter version of the full-fledged Battlegrounds Mobile India title, made for smartphones with less power and storage. The game is expected to provide a better experience for players who own a budget or entry-level smartphone. BGMI Air will have an initial download of around 1GB, but it will retain the core gameplay of the original game.
Additionally, while BGMI Air will run as a separate app, existing BGMI players will be able to play the new version without transferring their accounts. It will more or less work like cross-play, where players can continue to hold their primary account and progression across the two versions.
Krafton India will announce more details ahead of the launch through BGMI Air's official social media handles.