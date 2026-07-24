ETV Bharat / technology

Kota Scientist’s AI-Powered App Makes Crop Disease Diagnosis Simple and Fast

Kota: A new mobile app developed by Dr Rajendra Kachhawa from IIIT Kota is set to help Indian farmers identify crop diseases quickly and easily. The app uses artificial intelligence to spot problems in crops and suggest treatments within seconds. Importantly, it works even without internet access.

Farmers can use the app to check if their crops are healthy or sick in just a few seconds using their phones. The app explains what disease is present, what caused it, and how to treat it. Right now, it can recognise seven common diseases found in cabbage and even check if the crop is growing well.

Kota Scientist’s AI-Powered App Makes Crop Disease Diagnosis Simple and Fast (ETV Bharat)

Dr Kachhawa, who is from Bhilwara, developed the app after a lot of research. It is available for Android phones now, and an iOS version is planned for the future. Dr Kachhawa teaches at IIIT Kota and has degrees from Rajasthan University and Rajasthan Technical University.

To build the app, Dr Kachhawa and his team collected more than 1,600 photos of cabbage plants from over 27 farms in different areas, including Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Bhilwara. He did this research with guidance from Dr Gyan Singh Yadav at IIIT Kota. His work has been published internationally, and he has been invited to speak at a global summit in the Netherlands in October.