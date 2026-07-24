Kota Scientist’s AI-Powered App Makes Crop Disease Diagnosis Simple and Fast
Farmers can use the app to check if their crops are healthy or sick in just a few seconds using their phones.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Kota: A new mobile app developed by Dr Rajendra Kachhawa from IIIT Kota is set to help Indian farmers identify crop diseases quickly and easily. The app uses artificial intelligence to spot problems in crops and suggest treatments within seconds. Importantly, it works even without internet access.
Farmers can use the app to check if their crops are healthy or sick in just a few seconds using their phones. The app explains what disease is present, what caused it, and how to treat it. Right now, it can recognise seven common diseases found in cabbage and even check if the crop is growing well.
Dr Kachhawa, who is from Bhilwara, developed the app after a lot of research. It is available for Android phones now, and an iOS version is planned for the future. Dr Kachhawa teaches at IIIT Kota and has degrees from Rajasthan University and Rajasthan Technical University.
To build the app, Dr Kachhawa and his team collected more than 1,600 photos of cabbage plants from over 27 farms in different areas, including Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Bhilwara. He did this research with guidance from Dr Gyan Singh Yadav at IIIT Kota. His work has been published internationally, and he has been invited to speak at a global summit in the Netherlands in October.
In the future, the app may use drones to take pictures of entire fields and spot which parts are damaged, helping farmers spray only where needed. For now, it can find seven main cabbage diseases and tell if leaves are healthy or not. This helps farmers treat problems on time and reduce crop losses.
The app has been tested to be about 95 per cent accurate. It uses a fast and lightweight AI system that works offline. Farmers can also keep a record of crop diseases in the app. Soon, there will be an option to talk directly with farming experts through the app.
Besides detecting diseases, the app tells farmers which pesticide to use, how to protect their crops, and why the disease happened. The team is building a large database for the app and plans to add a feature so farmers can speak to experts with help from Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
Dr Kachhawa is working with other experts to make the app easy for all farmers to use. Right now, it only covers cabbage, but soon it will include crops like tomatoes, chilies, wheat, and mustard. The main goal is to make technology simple and helpful for farmers.
Many farming apps use difficult words in English or Hindi, making them hard to understand for rural farmers. Dr Kachhawa's team is changing the language in the app to use simple, local words. They are also working to offer the app in different regional languages like Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, and Telugu.
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