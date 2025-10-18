KL University Students Launch Three Satellites, Marking A Major Milestone In Space Research
Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma attended the satellite launch as the chief guest on the Greenfield campus cricket ground.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Amaravati: KL University students achieved a significant milestone by successfully launching three satellites into space on Saturday morning at its Vaddeswaram campus near Tadepalli in Guntur district. Thirty-four Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) Department students led the event, with faculty members CH Kavya and K Sarathkumar mentoring them.
The Greenfield campus cricket ground served as the launchpad, and Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma graced the launch programme. This initiative demonstrates how Indian universities are increasingly joining space research and satellite technology, encouraging students to contribute to real-world scientific projects. Each satellite offers unique features and objectives advancing research and monitoring environmental conditions.
KL JAC
Students developed the KL JAC satellite as a credit card-sized pico balloon model. Its main objective is to remain within the troposphere for three months, providing real-time data for air quality research, testing telemetry systems, and evaluating satellite link performance. Through these functions, students gain practical experience in satellite communications and atmospheric research.
KLSAT-2
The KLSAT-2 satellite's key objective is to gather detailed environmental data using its onboard spectrometer. By employing a hybrid Aeroswift VTOL flight module, launched with drone assistance, it advances the study of climate, pollution, and atmospheric parameters. The satellite’s design integrates aerial and satellite research technologies to serve as a versatile platform for a wide range of scientific experiments.
CONSAT
The CONSAT mini satellite's primary objective is to study weather patterns and air quality in Andhra Pradesh, using data to produce insights into regional environmental conditions. Selected for a competition by Inspace, ISRO, and the ASI, the CONSAT also promotes indigenous satellite development as part of the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
This successful launch demonstrates Indian students' capabilities in space technology and research, establishing KL University as a scientific innovation and practical learning hub in the country’s evolving space sector.
