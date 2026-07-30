ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Sorento Three-Row SUV Set For India Launch, Teaser Confirms

Hyderabad: Kia has officially released the first teaser of its upcoming three-row Sorento SUV in India. The introduction is expected during the upcoming festive season. Kia is expected to sell the Sorento as a flagship offering positioned above its popular SUV, Seltos in India. It will rival other premium SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and Honda ZR-V upon launch.

Kia Sorento: Teaser Details

The new teaser does not reveal much about the Sorento, but confirms Kia's plans to expand and update India's current lineup. According to the company's official Instagram post, it features a photograph of the Piazza Tasso located in Sorrento, Italy, after which the SUV is named. The post instructs viewers to use Google Lens to their AI assistant to identify the landmark showcased in the post to know which vehicle is set for launch.

Multiple sightings of Sorento test mules have been spotted on Indian roads.