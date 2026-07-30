Kia Sorento Three-Row SUV Set For India Launch, Teaser Confirms
Kia India teases the Sorento three-row SUV ahead of its festive season launch, confirming a hybrid powertrain.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kia has officially released the first teaser of its upcoming three-row Sorento SUV in India. The introduction is expected during the upcoming festive season. Kia is expected to sell the Sorento as a flagship offering positioned above its popular SUV, Seltos in India. It will rival other premium SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and Honda ZR-V upon launch.
Kia Sorento: Teaser Details
The new teaser does not reveal much about the Sorento, but confirms Kia's plans to expand and update India's current lineup. According to the company's official Instagram post, it features a photograph of the Piazza Tasso located in Sorrento, Italy, after which the SUV is named. The post instructs viewers to use Google Lens to their AI assistant to identify the landmark showcased in the post to know which vehicle is set for launch.
Multiple sightings of Sorento test mules have been spotted on Indian roads.
The Sorento is one of three new Kia models scheduled for India this year, alongside the already-launched Syros EV and the upcoming Carnival Hybrid, which is currently sold only with a diesel engine.
Hybrid Powertrain Expected
The Sorento will reportedly be offered as a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) in India. Globally, it uses a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 224 bhp through a six-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive is offered in some overseas markets, though it remains unclear if this will be available with the hybrid setup in India.
Design and Interior
Design-wise, the Sorento gets Kia's signature wide grille, vertical LED headlamps, and Star Map LED daytime running lights, along with a long roofline and 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it features vertical LED taillamps and a straight tailgate.
Inside, the cabin gets a dual-screen layout for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Depending on the variant, buyers can expect ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, ADAS features, and connected car technology.