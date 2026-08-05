ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Sorento Set To Launch In India On September 4

Hyderabad: Kia India has confirmed that the forthcoming Sorento SUV will launch in India on September 4, 2026. Bookings for the vehicle are now open via the carmaker's official website and authorised dealerships across the country.

Ahead of the launch, Kia has released a teaser image of the Sorento under wraps. Although heavily disguised, it offers a glimpse of key design elements, including T-shaped LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked headlights, and part of the front bumper. The teaser also shows a long roofline, prominent roof rails, and an upright stance, hinting at a bold, premium SUV silhouette.

First strong-hybrid SUV

The Sorento marks a significant strategic move for Kia, as it will become the brand's first strong-hybrid SUV in India. It is worth noting that previously the company's popular SUV, Seltos was expected to receive a hybrid version first. However the company has prioritised Sorento instead.

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