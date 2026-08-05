Kia Sorento Set To Launch In India On September 4
Kia Sorento will be the brand's first strong-hybrid SUV in India. It will premium SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian, upon launch.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kia India has confirmed that the forthcoming Sorento SUV will launch in India on September 4, 2026. Bookings for the vehicle are now open via the carmaker's official website and authorised dealerships across the country.
Ahead of the launch, Kia has released a teaser image of the Sorento under wraps. Although heavily disguised, it offers a glimpse of key design elements, including T-shaped LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked headlights, and part of the front bumper. The teaser also shows a long roofline, prominent roof rails, and an upright stance, hinting at a bold, premium SUV silhouette.
First strong-hybrid SUV
The Sorento marks a significant strategic move for Kia, as it will become the brand's first strong-hybrid SUV in India. It is worth noting that previously the company's popular SUV, Seltos was expected to receive a hybrid version first. However the company has prioritised Sorento instead.
Rivals
Once launched, the Sorento is expected to lock horns with the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and Jeep Meridian. However, it is unlikely to challenge the Toyota Fortuner directly, since the Sorento rides on a monocoque chassis rather than a body-on-frame platform. This sets it apart from traditional lifestyle SUVs and firmly places it within the premium monocoque SUV segment.
Diesel option and dimensions
While the strong-hybrid powertrain has been the primary talking point, Kia will also introduce a diesel variant for India. In terms of dimensions, the Sorento is expected to measure over 4.8 metres in length and could be offered in both six and seven-seater configurations.
Powertrain details
Globally, the Kia Sorento is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid engine that produces 224 bhp, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The international model is also available with all-wheel drive, though whether Kia will bring this configuration to India remains unconfirmed.
Expected features
The cabin is likely to mirror the global-spec Sorento, featuring twin 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Other expected highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera system, and a Level 2 ADAS suite, bringing the SUV in line with segment expectations for safety and convenience technology.