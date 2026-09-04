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Kia Launches Sorento, Its First Premium SUV, In India Starting From Rs 27.99 Lakh

The Kia Sorento comes in strong hybrid turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. It is offered in eight exterior colours.

Kia Launches Sorento, Its First Premium SUV, In India Starting From Rs 27.99 Lakh
Kia Sorento launched in India (Image Credit: Kia India)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Kia has launched the all-new Sorento SUV in India. The three-row vehicle is the facelifted version of the fourth-generation (MQ4) Sorento, which was introduced internationally in 2023. It comes in two engine options: a 1.6-litre strong hybrid turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The Sorento is the first premium Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) offering from the South Korean automaker in India, positioned above the popular mid-size SUV, Seltos.

Kia Sorento: Price, variants, availability

The Kia Sorento is priced from Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater HTE base variant and goes up to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec HTX(A) Black Line with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain. It is offered in eight colours: Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Dark Gun Metal, Ivory Silver, and Magma Red.

Pre-bookings for the premium SUV can be done via the company's official website by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000 or by visiting the nearest Kia dealership.

With the prices starting from Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Sorento will rival other premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian, and Mahindra XUV 700 in India.

Kia Launches Sorento, Its First Premium SUV, In India Starting From Rs 27.99 Lakh
Variant-wise price list of the all-new Kia Sorento (Image Credit: YouTube/Kia India)

(This is a developing article.)

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