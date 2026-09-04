Kia Launches Sorento, Its First Premium SUV, In India Starting From Rs 27.99 Lakh
The Kia Sorento comes in strong hybrid turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. It is offered in eight exterior colours.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kia has launched the all-new Sorento SUV in India. The three-row vehicle is the facelifted version of the fourth-generation (MQ4) Sorento, which was introduced internationally in 2023. It comes in two engine options: a 1.6-litre strong hybrid turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The Sorento is the first premium Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) offering from the South Korean automaker in India, positioned above the popular mid-size SUV, Seltos.
Kia Sorento: Price, variants, availability
The Kia Sorento is priced from Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater HTE base variant and goes up to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec HTX(A) Black Line with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain. It is offered in eight colours: Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Dark Gun Metal, Ivory Silver, and Magma Red.
Pre-bookings for the premium SUV can be done via the company's official website by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000 or by visiting the nearest Kia dealership.
With the prices starting from Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Sorento will rival other premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian, and Mahindra XUV 700 in India.
(This is a developing article.)