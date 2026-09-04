ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Launches Sorento, Its First Premium SUV, In India Starting From Rs 27.99 Lakh

Hyderabad: Kia has launched the all-new Sorento SUV in India. The three-row vehicle is the facelifted version of the fourth-generation (MQ4) Sorento, which was introduced internationally in 2023. It comes in two engine options: a 1.6-litre strong hybrid turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The Sorento is the first premium Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) offering from the South Korean automaker in India, positioned above the popular mid-size SUV, Seltos.

Kia Sorento: Price, variants, availability

The Kia Sorento is priced from Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater HTE base variant and goes up to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec HTX(A) Black Line with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain. It is offered in eight colours: Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Dark Gun Metal, Ivory Silver, and Magma Red.