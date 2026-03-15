ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Sonet Now Comes In Affordable Diesel And Turbo-Petrol Engines In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kia has revised the lineup of its popular compact SUV, Sonet, with turbo-petrol and diesel engines being offered in more affordable variants paired with automatic transmission options in India. Along with this, the compact SUV has also added a new colour option named Magma Red to the colour palette.

It is worth noting that this update comes after the introduction of affordable diesel engine options in Hyundai — Kia’s parent company — Venue, in the country.

Before this update, the diesel engine with an automatic transmission (AT) in the Kia Sonet was available only on the HTX and GTX+ trims. However, the diesel engine with AT now comes in four affordable variants, including HTE(O), HTK(O), HTK+, and HTK+(O). Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine with Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is now available on the HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trims.

Kia Sonet diesel AT: Price, availability

The Kia Sonet HTE(O) with a diesel engine and AT is priced at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom), the HTK(O) variant costs Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the HTK+ is priced at Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom), and the HTK+(O) costs Rs 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet HTK(O) with turbo-petrol engine and DCT is priced at Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the HTK+(O) costs Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Magma Red colour comes along with other shades, including the Clear White, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, and Imperial Blue.

Bookings for the new turbo-petrol and diesel engines can be done online or by visiting the nearest dealership.