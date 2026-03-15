Kia Sonet Now Comes In Affordable Diesel And Turbo-Petrol Engines In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Kia Sonet diesel engine is now available in HTE(O), HTK(O), HTK+, and HTK+(O) variants, while the turbo-petrol engine now comes in HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trims.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kia has revised the lineup of its popular compact SUV, Sonet, with turbo-petrol and diesel engines being offered in more affordable variants paired with automatic transmission options in India. Along with this, the compact SUV has also added a new colour option named Magma Red to the colour palette.
It is worth noting that this update comes after the introduction of affordable diesel engine options in Hyundai — Kia’s parent company — Venue, in the country.
Before this update, the diesel engine with an automatic transmission (AT) in the Kia Sonet was available only on the HTX and GTX+ trims. However, the diesel engine with AT now comes in four affordable variants, including HTE(O), HTK(O), HTK+, and HTK+(O). Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine with Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is now available on the HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trims.
Kia Sonet diesel AT: Price, availability
The Kia Sonet HTE(O) with a diesel engine and AT is priced at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom), the HTK(O) variant costs Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the HTK+ is priced at Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom), and the HTK+(O) costs Rs 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Sonet HTK(O) with turbo-petrol engine and DCT is priced at Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the HTK+(O) costs Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Magma Red colour comes along with other shades, including the Clear White, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, and Imperial Blue.
Bookings for the new turbo-petrol and diesel engines can be done online or by visiting the nearest dealership.
|Engine
|Variants
|Transmission
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Colours avaialable
|1.5-litre diesel
|HTE(O)
|6-speed AT
|Rs 9,77,900
|Magma Red | Clear White | Aurora Black Pearl | Gravity Grey | Pewter Olive | Sparkling Silver | Imperial Blue
|HTK(O)
|Rs 10,72,900
|HTK+
|Rs 11,08,900
|HTK+(O)
|Rs 11,56,900
|1.0-litre turbo
|HTK(O)
|7-speed DCT
|Rs 9,89,900
|HTK+(O)
|Rs 10,83,900
Kia Sonet diesel and turbo-petrol AT: Features
The HTE(O) variant comes with features such as an electric sunroof, Star Map LED DRLs, Halegon Headlamps, semi-leatherette seats with all-black interiors, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), High line tyre pressure monitor, rear AC vents, and more.
The features of the HTK(O) trim include the electric sunroof, Star Map LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone styled wheels, front parking sensors, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Star Map LED connected tail lamps, shark fin antenna, rear door sunshade curtain, and more
The HTK+ variant comes with key features like an electric sunroof, Star Map LED DRLs, Star Map LED connected tail lamps, 16-inch sporty crystal cut alloy wheels, black and beige semi leatherette seats, 60:40 back seat split fold seats, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart key with push button start, and smartphone wireless charger, and more.
The HTK+(O) trim includes key features such as an electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual camera, Crown Jewel LED headlamps, Star Map LED connected tail lamp, Star Map LED DRLs, Ice Cube LED fog lamps, 16-inch crystal cut alloy wheels, Indigo Pera leatherette seats, smart key with push button start, 8-inch tocuhscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 60:40 back seat split fold seats, and more.
Kia Sonet diesel and turbo-petrol AT: Specifications
The Kia Sonet comes in three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces a peak power output of 114.41 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) and 6-speed AT options.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates a peak power output of 118.35 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT options. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine churns out a peak power output of 81.86 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque with a 5-speed MT.