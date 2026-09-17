Kia Offers Lifetime Battery Warranty For Carens Clavis EV In India
South Korean automaker Kia introduces a 15-year lifetime battery warranty for the Carens Clavis EV, with an upgrade option for existing owners.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kia has launched a lifetime battery warranty for the Carens Clavis EV, becoming the second model after the Syros EV to receive this extended cover. The warranty offers 15 years of coverage with an unlimited kilometre limit for the first private owner of Clavis EVs sold from August 1, 2026 onwards.
Commercial vehicles, fleet cars, and second-hand owners will not be eligible for this coverage. However, the standard warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is reached first, will be available.
Upgrade option for existing owners
Buyers who purchased their Carens Clavis EV before August 1, 2026 can still access the extended cover. Kia allows these owners to upgrade from the standard warranty to the new 15-year, unlimited-kilometre plan by paying a one-time fee of Rs 3,400. This upgrade is subject to a vehicle check and other applicable terms.
Kia says the new warranty works alongside its existing Battery-as-a-Service scheme, which allows buyers to separate the cost of the car and its battery. This helps them to lower the initial purchase price.
The South Korean automaker has also been expanding its charging network through the K-Charge app, which now brings together more than 20,000 charging points from over 20 different operators in one place.
|Warranty
|Details
|Lifetime Battery Warranty
|15-years of coverage with unlimited kilometres
|Standard Warranty
|8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometres (whichever comes first)
Note: Existing Carens Clavis EV owners who purchased the vehicle before August 1, 2026 can avail the new Lifetime Battery warranty by paying a one-time fee of Rs 3,400.
Battery and range
The Carens Clavis EV is available with two battery options. The smaller 42kWh battery works with a 135bhp motor and offers a claimed range of 404km. The larger 51.4kWh battery pairs with a 171bhp motor, giving a claimed range of 490km. Both versions use a front-mounted motor producing 255Nm of torque.
Seating and design
The Electric Vehicle (EV) is available in six- and seven-seat layouts. Key exterior design includes Kia Digital Tiger Face with grille cover, Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, and Star Map LED connected tail lamps. It rides on 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.
Convenience and safety features
Key convenience features include a dual 12.3-inch screen setup for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, a dual panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, four-way power driver seat, 8 Bose speakers, 64-colour ambient lighting, air purifier with AQI display, and 25-litre frunk with cover.
For safety, the EV carries six airbags as standard, Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist (FCW and FCA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist (RCTA), and High Beam Assist (HBA).