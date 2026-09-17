ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Offers Lifetime Battery Warranty For Carens Clavis EV In India

Commercial vehicles, fleet cars, and second-hand owners will not be eligible for the lifetime battery warranty. ( Image Credit: Kia India )

Hyderabad: Kia has launched a lifetime battery warranty for the Carens Clavis EV, becoming the second model after the Syros EV to receive this extended cover. The warranty offers 15 years of coverage with an unlimited kilometre limit for the first private owner of Clavis EVs sold from August 1, 2026 onwards.

Commercial vehicles, fleet cars, and second-hand owners will not be eligible for this coverage. However, the standard warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is reached first, will be available.

Upgrade option for existing owners

Buyers who purchased their Carens Clavis EV before August 1, 2026 can still access the extended cover. Kia allows these owners to upgrade from the standard warranty to the new 15-year, unlimited-kilometre plan by paying a one-time fee of Rs 3,400. This upgrade is subject to a vehicle check and other applicable terms.

Kia says the new warranty works alongside its existing Battery-as-a-Service scheme, which allows buyers to separate the cost of the car and its battery. This helps them to lower the initial purchase price.

The South Korean automaker has also been expanding its charging network through the K-Charge app, which now brings together more than 20,000 charging points from over 20 different operators in one place.