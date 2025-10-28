Kia Carens Is Now Available With A CNG Retrofitment Option In India: Price, Specifications, Features
The CNG kit is only available on the Premium (O) petrol trim, which can be retrofitted through the dealer’s end.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Korean automaker Kia has introduced a new CNG option for the Carens MPV in India. The CNG kit for the Kia Carens can be retrofitted via the dealer's end for an additional cost of Rs 77,900. It is available only on the Premium (O) petrol manual trim for Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Carens CNG: Specifications
The retrofit CNG kit is supplied by Lovato Gas, an Italian company that works in gas conversion systems. It comes with a 3-year or 1 lakh km third-party warranty.
The CNG kit is fitted to the 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) engine that produces a power output of 113 bhp on petrol. However, it is expected to generate a lower power output when running on CNG. It is worth noting that the company has not revealed the exact power and mileage figures for the CNG version.
The Premium (O) variant is also available in a diesel engine option that produces a power output of 114 bhp.
|Parameters
|Details
|CNG kit supplier
|Lovato Gas
|CNG kit warranty
|3-years or 1 lakh km third-party warranty
|Available on
|Premium (O) petrol manual variant
Kia Carens CNG: Features
The Kia Carens CNG variant includes the same feature list as the standard Premium (O) petrol variant. It includes convenient features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 6-speakers, roof-mounted AC vents for second and third rows, one-touch electric tumble for second row seats, semi-leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, electric ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, rear-view camera, and more.
The safety features of the MPV include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake assist, vehicle stability management, downhill brake control, disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS, ISOFIX points, rear-parking sensors and more.
In addition to this, the Kia Carens received a three-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
|Features
|Details
|Infotainment system
|8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support
|Speakers
|6
|AC vents
|Roof-mounted AC vents for second and third row seats
|Seat adjustment
|One-touch electric tumble for second-row seats
|Upholstery
|Semi-leatherette
|Entry system
|Keyless entry
|Mirrors
|Electric ORVMs
|Antenna
|Shark-fin antenna
|Camera
|Rear-view camera