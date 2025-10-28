ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Carens Is Now Available With A CNG Retrofitment Option In India: Price, Specifications, Features

The CNG kit for the Carens comes with a 3-year or 1 lakh km third-party warranty. ( Image Credit: Kia )

Hyderabad: South Korean automaker Kia has introduced a new CNG option for the Carens MPV in India. The CNG kit for the Kia Carens can be retrofitted via the dealer's end for an additional cost of Rs 77,900. It is available only on the Premium (O) petrol manual trim for Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens CNG: Specifications

The retrofit CNG kit is supplied by Lovato Gas, an Italian company that works in gas conversion systems. It comes with a 3-year or 1 lakh km third-party warranty.

The CNG kit is fitted to the 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) engine that produces a power output of 113 bhp on petrol. However, it is expected to generate a lower power output when running on CNG. It is worth noting that the company has not revealed the exact power and mileage figures for the CNG version.

The Premium (O) variant is also available in a diesel engine option that produces a power output of 114 bhp.