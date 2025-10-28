ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Carens Is Now Available With A CNG Retrofitment Option In India: Price, Specifications, Features

The CNG kit is only available on the Premium (O) petrol trim, which can be retrofitted through the dealer’s end.

Kia Carens Is Now Available With A CNG Retrofitment Option In India: Price, Specifications, Features
The CNG kit for the Carens comes with a 3-year or 1 lakh km third-party warranty. (Image Credit: Kia)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: South Korean automaker Kia has introduced a new CNG option for the Carens MPV in India. The CNG kit for the Kia Carens can be retrofitted via the dealer's end for an additional cost of Rs 77,900. It is available only on the Premium (O) petrol manual trim for Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens CNG: Specifications

The retrofit CNG kit is supplied by Lovato Gas, an Italian company that works in gas conversion systems. It comes with a 3-year or 1 lakh km third-party warranty.

The CNG kit is fitted to the 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) engine that produces a power output of 113 bhp on petrol. However, it is expected to generate a lower power output when running on CNG. It is worth noting that the company has not revealed the exact power and mileage figures for the CNG version.

The Premium (O) variant is also available in a diesel engine option that produces a power output of 114 bhp.

ParametersDetails
CNG kit supplierLovato Gas
CNG kit warranty3-years or 1 lakh km third-party warranty
Available on Premium (O) petrol manual variant

Kia Carens CNG: Features

The Kia Carens CNG variant includes the same feature list as the standard Premium (O) petrol variant. It includes convenient features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 6-speakers, roof-mounted AC vents for second and third rows, one-touch electric tumble for second row seats, semi-leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, electric ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, rear-view camera, and more.

The safety features of the MPV include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake assist, vehicle stability management, downhill brake control, disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS, ISOFIX points, rear-parking sensors and more.

In addition to this, the Kia Carens received a three-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

FeaturesDetails
Infotainment system 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support
Speakers6
AC ventsRoof-mounted AC vents for second and third row seats
Seat adjustment One-touch electric tumble for second-row seats
Upholstery Semi-leatherette
Entry system Keyless entry
MirrorsElectric ORVMs
AntennaShark-fin antenna
CameraRear-view camera
Also Read: VinFast Commences Deliveries of VF6 And VF7 Models In India

TAGGED:

KIA CARENS CNG PRICE
KIA CARENS CNG FEATURES
KIA CARENS CNG SPECIFICATIONS
KIA
KIA CARENS CNG

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.