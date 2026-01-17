ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Introduces Two New Mid Variants For Carens Clavis And Syros In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kia has launched two new lower mid-spec variants of its vehicles, Carens Clavis and Syros, in India. HTE (EX) and HTK (EX) are the names of the latest trims introduced by the South Korean automaker. The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) variant is positioned between the existing HTE(O) and HTK variants, while the Syros HTK (EX) trim is placed between the existing HTK (O) and HTK+ variants.

The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) variant gets a few new features, including an electric sunroof, which was previously available only on the HTK+(O) trim. Meanwhile, the Syros HTK (EX) receives a few extra premium features like LED headlights and taillights.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE(EX) and Syros HTK (EX): Price

Both trims are Rs 50,000 more expensive than their HTE (O) (Carens Clavis) and HTK (O) (Syros) variants. The Carens Clavis HTE(EX) starts from Rs 12.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, while the turbo petrol and turbo diesel engine variants of the Multi Utility Vehicle (MPV) are priced at Rs 13.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 14.53 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Syros HTK(EX) variant costs Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol engine and Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel engine.