Kia Introduces Two New Mid Variants For Carens Clavis And Syros In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Carens Clavis rivals the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Toyota Rumion, while the Syros competes with the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and more.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kia has launched two new lower mid-spec variants of its vehicles, Carens Clavis and Syros, in India. HTE (EX) and HTK (EX) are the names of the latest trims introduced by the South Korean automaker. The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) variant is positioned between the existing HTE(O) and HTK variants, while the Syros HTK (EX) trim is placed between the existing HTK (O) and HTK+ variants.
The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) variant gets a few new features, including an electric sunroof, which was previously available only on the HTK+(O) trim. Meanwhile, the Syros HTK (EX) receives a few extra premium features like LED headlights and taillights.
Kia Carens Clavis HTE(EX) and Syros HTK (EX): Price
Both trims are Rs 50,000 more expensive than their HTE (O) (Carens Clavis) and HTK (O) (Syros) variants. The Carens Clavis HTE(EX) starts from Rs 12.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, while the turbo petrol and turbo diesel engine variants of the Multi Utility Vehicle (MPV) are priced at Rs 13.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 14.53 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
The Syros HTK(EX) variant costs Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol engine and Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel engine.
|Kia Carens Clavis
|Variant
|Engine option
|Price (ex-showroom)
|HTE(EX)
|NA petrol
|Rs 12.55 lakh
|turbo-petrol
|Rs 13.42 lakh
|turbo-diesel
|Rs 14.53 lakh
|Kia Syros
|HTK(EX)
|turbo-petrol
|Rs 9.89 lakh
|turbo-diesel
|Rs 10.63 lakh
Kia Carens Clavis HTE(EX) and Syros HTK (EX): What’s new?
The Kia Carens Clavis HTE(EX) includes features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, an electrically adjustable wing mirror, auto headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a reverse camera. Apart from this, the new HTE(EX) variant also sports several features from the HTK trim, such as LED DayTime Running Lamps (DRLs), cabin lighting, auto climate control, and one-touch operation for the driver’s power window. However, the highlighting feature of the HTE(EX) trim is the inclusion of the electric sunroof.
The Kia Syros HTK(EX) receives most of the features from the HTK(O) trim, which includes an electric sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a rear parking camera with sensors. Along with these, Kia has also included a standard suite of more than 20 safety features in this trim, which includes features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist, six airbags and vehicle stability management.
Kia Carens Clavis HTE(EX) and Syros HTK (EX): Specifications
Mechanically, both variants remain unchanged. The Carens Clavis comes in three engine options. The naturally aspirated SmartStream G1.5 petrol engine produces a power output of 113.18 bhp at 6,300 rpm and 143.8 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The turbo-petrol SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi engine generates a power output of 157.57 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. The turbo diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT engine churns out a power output of 113.98 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1,500 to 2,750 rpm. The MVP is available in 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), and 7-speed DCT gearbox options.
Meanwhile, the Syros is available in 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine options. The SmartStream G1.0 T-GDi petrol engine produces a power output of 118.35 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. While the 1.5 CRDi VGT diesel engine churns out a power output of 114.41 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The compact SUV is available in 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox options.