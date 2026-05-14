ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Introduces BaaS Programme For Carens Clavis EV In India Starting From Rs 12.84 Lakh

BaaS plans for Carens Clavis EV starts from Rs 51,520, along with a battery replacement plan of Rs 3.3 per km. ( Image Credit: Kia india )

Hyderabad: Kia has announced the launch of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) finance programme for the Carens Clavis EV in India. With this, the South Korean automaker aims to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country and make EV ownership significantly more accessible. It is worth noting that the Carens Clavis EV is the first 'Made-In-India' EV from the brand. Kia Carens Clavis EV BaaS programme Kia mentions that the BaaS finance programme for the Carens Clavis EV is built on strong market acceptance. To democratise EV ownership, the automaker has partnered with financiers such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv to offer dual-loan options for customers. Under the dual-loan financing structure, separate loans will be created for the chassis and battery, which Kia mentions to offer greater transparency and flexibility in EV ownership. The finance plans for the Carens Clavis EV start from Rs 51,520, along with a battery replacement plan of Rs 3.3 per km, claimed to make the ownership experience more accessible and customer-centric.