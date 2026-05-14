Kia Introduces BaaS Programme For Carens Clavis EV In India Starting From Rs 12.84 Lakh
Kia has partnered with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv to offer dual-loan options to customers.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kia has announced the launch of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) finance programme for the Carens Clavis EV in India. With this, the South Korean automaker aims to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country and make EV ownership significantly more accessible. It is worth noting that the Carens Clavis EV is the first 'Made-In-India' EV from the brand.
Kia Carens Clavis EV BaaS programme
Kia mentions that the BaaS finance programme for the Carens Clavis EV is built on strong market acceptance. To democratise EV ownership, the automaker has partnered with financiers such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv to offer dual-loan options for customers.
Under the dual-loan financing structure, separate loans will be created for the chassis and battery, which Kia mentions to offer greater transparency and flexibility in EV ownership. The finance plans for the Carens Clavis EV start from Rs 51,520, along with a battery replacement plan of Rs 3.3 per km, claimed to make the ownership experience more accessible and customer-centric.
Under the BaaS finance programme, the effective price (chassis only) of the Carens Clavis EV starts at Rs 12.84 lakh instead of the full ex-showroom price of Rs 17.99 lakh with battery for the standard model. The Extended Range variant, with a full ex-showroom price of Rs 21.99 lakh, will start from an effective price of Rs 15.94 lakh. Moreover, the financing structure also offers flexible tenure options on the EV. Customers can get up to 60 months of tenure for the body and up to 96 months for the battery component. Kia mentions that these tenure options will enable customers to adopt electric mobility with enhanced affordability and reduced financial burden.
|Pack
|Ex-Show Room
|Down Payment
|Chassis Price
|EMI Starts
|BaaS Price
|Tenure Months
|Standard
|1,799,000
|Starts INR.51,520
|12.84 Lac
|26,650
|Rs.3.3 Per Km
|Body: 60 Battery: 96
|Extended
|2,199,000
|Starts INR.60,452
|15.94 Lac
|33,099
Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery pack and range
The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes in two battery packs, including 42kWh and 51.4kWh. The standard variant with 42kWh battery pack offers a peak power output of 132.76 bhp, while the 51.4kWh extended range model generates a peak power output of 168.96 bhp. Both standard and extended range variants produce 255 Nm of torque.
The 42kWh battery pack offers a MIDC P1 + P2 range of 404km, and the 51.4kWh model has a MIDC P1 + P2 range of 490km.
Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, on the introduction of the BaaS programme, said, “At Kia India, sustainability is not limited to introducing electric vehicles, but about creating a complete ecosystem that makes EV adoption easier and more practical for customers. The Battery-as-a-Service model is a strategic step in that direction, enabling customers to experience advanced EV technology with reduced upfront acquisition costs and greater financial flexibility. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of shaping a smarter and more sustainable mobility future for India with our first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Kia Carens Clavis EV.”