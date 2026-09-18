ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Adds Automatic Option To Lower Variants Of Carens Clavis MPV In India

The Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) with the turbo-petrol automatic is priced at Rs 14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel automatic version costs Rs 15.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher HTE (EX) variant with the turbo-petrol automatic is priced at Rs 15.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

With this update, Kia is aiming to make the Carens Clavis more accessible to buyers who prefer the convenience of an automatic gearbox, without having to move up to a higher trim level.

Hyderabad: Kia has expanded the variant lineup of its popular Carens Calvis MPV in India, introducing a more affordable automatic transmission option for its lower-spec models. Previously, the entry-level HTE (O) and HTE (EX) variants were only available with a manual gearbox.

The South Korean automaker has now added a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine across both the HTE (O) and HTE (EX) variants. In addition, the HTE (O) trim, which sits just above the base HTE model, will also be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Why did Kia make the change?

Speaking on the update, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Kia India, said automatic transmissions are increasingly becoming a key requirement for Indian buyers looking for greater comfort and ease during daily driving.

He added that by introducing the automatic option in the value trims, Kia aims to make this feature accessible to a wider range of customers, across both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

According to Sood, the move reflects the company's effort to adapt to changing customer needs while continuing to offer the premium experience, practicality and technology associated with the Kia brand.

Additional features on automatic variants

Alongside the new transmission options, these automatic variants also come with a number of added convenience features not available on the equivalent manual versions. These include a smart key with motion sensor, push-button start, multiple drive modes, an electronic parking brake, and remote engine start.