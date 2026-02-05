Soil Meets Software: How An Indian Agri-Tech Startup Is Turning Farm Data Into Sustainable Harvests
By Anubha Jain
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Bengaluru: India is among the world’s largest producers of rice, wheat, and cereals, yet most agri-food supply chains still lack a real-time, structured view of farm-level operations. As global demand rises and export markets impose stricter compliance and traceability norms, agri enterprises are being forced to rethink how farm data is captured, verified, and integrated into decision-making.
KhetiBuddy, a global agricultural technology startup based in India, is addressing this issue by connecting detailed farm-level data—covering crops, activities, harvests, quality, and sustainability—directly into enterprise workflows. By doing so, it enables better traceability, compliance, and risk management while transforming how agri-food companies engage with farms. The platform aims to resolve the persistent digital disconnect between farms and enterprise systems that has constrained scale, trust, and transparency across supply chains.
From Idea to Impact: Founding KhetiBuddy
Founded in 2021 by Vinay Nair, a Harvard alumnus with over 25 years of experience in enterprise SaaS, and Richa Pawar Nair, an agriculture and biological sciences expert, the company received early backing from entrepreneur Amit Maheshwari. This support enabled the team to develop and validate a platform that now digitises over 200,000 acres, transforming farm management through technology.
KhetiBuddy’s Verdnt platform is an enterprise system built for agri-food companies and field teams. Each enterprise operates in a logically isolated environment with role-based access, audit trails, and data governance. As the platform expands, it aligns with regional data protection frameworks, ensuring enterprise visibility while preserving farmer data ownership and privacy at scale.
India is among the world’s largest producers of cereals, yet enterprises still lack a real-time digital view of farms. In this context, Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO, KhetiBuddy discussed the company’s operations and challenges in detail in an interview with ETV Bharat.
Why Farms Stayed Disconnected for So Long
Talking about the systemic factors that have kept farms disconnected from enterprise systems for so long, he noted that data capture mechanisms were neither digitised nor standardised, and information was often recorded in silos, creating a disconnect. Connectivity issues, language barriers, and device limitations further hindered real-time reporting. Additionally, enterprises lacked a standardised way to record “what happened on the farm” in a consistent, auditable format. The result was fragmented data, low trust in records, and no single live view for planning or compliance.
Many agri-tech platforms focus on farmers or advisory services. When asked how KhetiBuddy is fundamentally different as enterprise-grade digital infrastructure for agri-food supply chains, Nair said that while most agri-tech solutions address isolated problems, KhetiBuddy provides enterprise-grade digital infrastructure that links farm activities to supply chain needs—procurement, quality, traceability, ESG, and reporting. By standardising farm data—from crops, inputs, and practices to harvest and sustainability metrics—enterprises can manage risk, compliance, and performance at scale across thousands of farms, field teams, and partners.
Using Farm Data to Stay Ahead of Climate Risk
With climate volatility increasingly affecting yields and supply reliability, digitised farm data allows enterprises and policymakers to predict and respond to climate risks before losses appear at harvest. Nair explained, "Real-time visibility into sowing windows, crop stages, weather exposure, irrigation, pest and disease signals, and stress indicators enables targeted advisories, input support, and procurement adjustments. This supports faster interventions, better contingency planning, and more reliable supply estimates under changing climate conditions."
He further stated that with farm-level visibility into crops, activities, harvest quality, and sustainability, agri-businesses can shift from reactive to proactive management. They can flag delayed sowing, water stress, high-risk practices, and non-compliant inputs early, plan procurement more accurately, segment farms by risk, and ensure consistent quality. “Sustainability claims become verifiable, traceability improves, and disputes on quality or quantity are reduced,” said Nair.
Behavioural and Operational Challenges
Digitising over 200,000 acres is no small task. Discussing the biggest operational or behavioural challenges in bringing farmers and field teams onto a structured digital system, Nair noted that most digitisation is still driven by agri-enterprises and field extension officers. When farmers are responsible for data entry, habit change, consistency, and discipline remain challenges. Connectivity gaps, local practice variations, and the need for offline-first tools were additional hurdles that KhetiBuddy addressed.
As the startup expands into North America and Europe, it is helping global agri-food companies digitise large farm networks, gain actionable insights from on-ground operations, and modernise farm data infrastructure. Discussing global differences in agri-food supply chains, Nair said that the key distinction is broad versus small acreage, which shapes the approach to farm operations and digitisation. In India, labour availability allows more data-entry–centric systems, whereas in developed countries with large mechanised farms, data capture relies more on integration with machinery and automated systems.
The Road Ahead: Building AI-Native Agri-Food Systems
With AI and advanced analytics gaining traction, Nair explained how farm data can evolve from simple visibility to predictive and prescriptive intelligence across the agri-food value chain. He said that first comes visibility—understanding “what is happening” on the farm then is prediction—anticipating “what is likely to happen”, such as yield or disease risks and harvest timelines. Lastly, comes prescription—guiding “what action to take”, from task timing and nutrient corrections to harvest prioritization and procurement adjustments. With enough clean, structured data, AI can learn patterns across regions and seasons. Nair emphasised that the biggest unlock is not AI alone, but high-quality, consistent farm data at scale.
When asked whether governments, regulators, or certification bodies might eventually mandate farm-level digital records for food exports, and how prepared India’s agri ecosystem is for this shift, Nair said that the direction is clear: global buyers, regulators, and certification bodies are steadily tightening requirements around traceability, residue compliance, and sustainability proof. Farm-level digital records will become the norm, even if not formally mandated everywhere. Beyond quality verification, he noted that the same data can be monetised across multiple sustainability programmes, not limited to carbon credits.
He concluded, “Over the next decade, we aim to evolve farm digitisation into an AI-native intelligence layer, helping enterprises predict risks, verify sustainability, and build resilient, traceable, outcome-driven food systems.”