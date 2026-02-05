ETV Bharat / technology

Soil Meets Software: How An Indian Agri-Tech Startup Is Turning Farm Data Into Sustainable Harvests

Bengaluru: India is among the world’s largest producers of rice, wheat, and cereals, yet most agri-food supply chains still lack a real-time, structured view of farm-level operations. As global demand rises and export markets impose stricter compliance and traceability norms, agri enterprises are being forced to rethink how farm data is captured, verified, and integrated into decision-making.

KhetiBuddy, a global agricultural technology startup based in India, is addressing this issue by connecting detailed farm-level data—covering crops, activities, harvests, quality, and sustainability—directly into enterprise workflows. By doing so, it enables better traceability, compliance, and risk management while transforming how agri-food companies engage with farms. The platform aims to resolve the persistent digital disconnect between farms and enterprise systems that has constrained scale, trust, and transparency across supply chains.

From Idea to Impact: Founding KhetiBuddy

Founded in 2021 by Vinay Nair, a Harvard alumnus with over 25 years of experience in enterprise SaaS, and Richa Pawar Nair, an agriculture and biological sciences expert, the company received early backing from entrepreneur Amit Maheshwari. This support enabled the team to develop and validate a platform that now digitises over 200,000 acres, transforming farm management through technology.

Farm-level data is reshaping global agriculture (IANS Photo)

KhetiBuddy’s Verdnt platform is an enterprise system built for agri-food companies and field teams. Each enterprise operates in a logically isolated environment with role-based access, audit trails, and data governance. As the platform expands, it aligns with regional data protection frameworks, ensuring enterprise visibility while preserving farmer data ownership and privacy at scale.

India is among the world’s largest producers of cereals, yet enterprises still lack a real-time digital view of farms. In this context, Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO, KhetiBuddy discussed the company’s operations and challenges in detail in an interview with ETV Bharat.

Why Farms Stayed Disconnected for So Long

Talking about the systemic factors that have kept farms disconnected from enterprise systems for so long, he noted that data capture mechanisms were neither digitised nor standardised, and information was often recorded in silos, creating a disconnect. Connectivity issues, language barriers, and device limitations further hindered real-time reporting. Additionally, enterprises lacked a standardised way to record “what happened on the farm” in a consistent, auditable format. The result was fragmented data, low trust in records, and no single live view for planning or compliance.