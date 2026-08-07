Kerala Space Startup Hex20 Inks Multi-Mission Launch Deal With Skyroot Aerospace, Eyes Bigger Satellites
Hex20 has offices in the US, UK, UAE and Taiwan, develops satellite platforms, mission services and in-orbit testing solutions for customers across the globe.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
C S Siddharthan
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala-based space technology startup Hex20, headquartered at Technopark near here, has taken another major step in India's rapidly expanding private space sector by signing a multi-mission launch agreement with Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace for future satellite launches and in-orbit payload experiments.
The agreement covers Earth observation satellite missions and in-orbit payload testing, paving the way for a long-term collaboration between the two private space companies.
Founded by friends Amal Chandran, M B Aravind, Ashwin Chandran, Lloyd Jacob Lopez and Anurag Raghu, all alumni of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), Hex20 has emerged as one of Kerala's most promising space startups. The company, which now has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Taiwan, develops satellite platforms, mission services and in-orbit testing solutions for customers across the globe.
Hex20 made history in 2022 by launching 'Nila', Kerala's first privately developed satellite, aboard a SpaceX mission. Developed at its Technopark facility, the launch marked the state's entry into the private satellite industry.
The company followed it up last month with the successful launch of KOYO (Kinetic Optical Yaw Observer) for Taiwan's National Central University through SpaceX's Transporter-17 mission.
Speaking on the development, co-founder Aravind told ETV Bharath on Friday that the company has already begun preparations for its next generation of satellites.
Work on Nila-2 is in its final stages, with the launch targeted for late 2028. Unlike its predecessors, the satellite is being designed as a customer payload platform capable of supporting multiple commercial applications.
While both Nila and COYO weighed less than 10 kilogrammes, Hex20 is now preparing to build and launch significantly larger satellites, including Mayavi (Multi-Application Early Assimilation Vehicle) and Dinkan (Direct Imaging Networking Nodes), both scheduled for launch in 2028. The satellites carry Malayalam names, reflecting the company's Kerala roots.
Aravind credited the Union government's 2023 Indian Space Policy for creating unprecedented opportunities for private companies to participate in the country's growing space ecosystem.
Under the agreement, Hex20 has secured three launch missions aboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram series of launch vehicles. Beginning in 2027, Hex20's satellites, along with payloads from other organisations, will be deployed through rideshare missions. It may be recollected here that on July 18, Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, making a milestone for India's private space industry.
The collaboration combines Skyroot's launch capabilities with Hex20's expertise in satellite design, payload integration, ground operations and mission management, enabling end-to-end mission support from spacecraft development to in-orbit operations and Earth observation services.
The partnership is expected to strengthen Kerala's emerging space technology ecosystem while positioning Hex20 among the country's leading private satellite companies as India accelerates its commercial space ambitions.
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