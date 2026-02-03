Kerala Science Congress: Malappuram Students Steal The Spotlight With AI Teacher Redefining The Classroom
The smart virtual teacher who never takes leave has all the answers and records attendance without blinking an eye.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Ernakulam: Parents no longer need to fret when a teacher takes leave or skips a class: A group of Class 10 students has developed a screen teacher using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The smart virtual teacher was showcased by students from Malappuram at the 38th Kerala Science Congress Exhibition, which is underway in Kochi.
Currently being tested at the students' own school as part of the Atal Tinkering Lab, the AI teacher has already conducted sessions in about ten classes. Interactive Learning: Using the 'EV Assistant' feature, students can address the robot with a "Hi Teacher" and ask questions, which the AI answers instantly.
And back benchers are going to hate her: she never takes leave, she has all the answers, and she records attendance without blinking an eye.
The students became the talk of the town after introducing "Edu-Bot," an AI-based smart virtual teacher designed to assist students in their studies. This innovative creation boasts several advanced features.
The brilliance behind this project belongs to A. Agney, P.C. Haseef Muhammad, A. Niranjan, and K. Archit Prakash, students of PMSA PTHSS, Kakkov, Malappuram. The AI teacher, dressed in a saree, stands as a testament to the students' deep interest and expertise in Information Technology.
How It Works: The 'Edu-Connect' App
While the AI teacher can handle a classroom, a human teacher can control the Edu-Bot operating system from anywhere in the world. Teachers use the 'Edu-Connect' mobile app, which allows for admin management and activity tracking. "We have been working for the past two years to refine the AI teacher. If a teacher is on leave, this system serves as an alternative. It can enter the class, take attendance and teach the lessons," said P.C. Haseef, one of the creators.
Using the EV Assistant feature, which is part of the AI Teacher, children can talk to the AI Teacher by addressing them as Hi Teacher. Children can ask the AI Teacher any questions they have. Currently, the AI Teacher can also move around on a wheel attached to its leg.
The children are currently trying to make the AI Teacher more efficient by enabling it to move its hands. At the same time, it is reminded that this will not completely replace the teacher. The students said that their goal is to be an assistant to the teacher. They said that currently, about ten classes in their school have been taken by the AI Teacher and that the children have approached the AI Teacher with great interest.
Key Features of Edu-Bot
Mobility: The AI teacher is currently equipped with wheels to move around the classroom. The students are now working on enabling arm movements.
Technical Integration: Built using modern web technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, and Bootstrap, the system includes six apps offering video calling, file sharing, real-time updates and chatting.
Smart Attendance: Attendance is recorded by scanning students' school ID cards using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.
Digital Whiteboard: Teachers can upload notes via the app, which appear on the robot's screen or a connected digital whiteboard. Anything written on the mobile app from home can also be projected in the classroom.
A Support System, Not a Replacement
The young inventors clarified that while the AI teacher is a powerful tool, it is not intended to replace human teachers entirely. Instead, it is designed to be a supportive assistant to ensure learning never stops. Parents can also stay updated on school news and monitor their children's progress through the system. This invention by the "child scientists" has already garnered significant attention for making education more engaging and tech-driven.
Read More