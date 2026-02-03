ETV Bharat / technology

Kerala Science Congress: Malappuram Students Steal The Spotlight With AI Teacher Redefining The Classroom

Ernakulam: Parents no longer need to fret when a teacher takes leave or skips a class: A group of Class 10 students has developed a screen teacher using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The smart virtual teacher was showcased by students from Malappuram at the 38th Kerala Science Congress Exhibition, which is underway in Kochi.

Currently being tested at the students' own school as part of the Atal Tinkering Lab, the AI teacher has already conducted sessions in about ten classes. Interactive Learning: Using the 'EV Assistant' feature, students can address the robot with a "Hi Teacher" and ask questions, which the AI answers instantly.

And back benchers are going to hate her: she never takes leave, she has all the answers, and she records attendance without blinking an eye.

The students became the talk of the town after introducing "Edu-Bot," an AI-based smart virtual teacher designed to assist students in their studies. This innovative creation boasts several advanced features.

The brilliance behind this project belongs to A. Agney, P.C. Haseef Muhammad, A. Niranjan, and K. Archit Prakash, students of PMSA PTHSS, Kakkov, Malappuram. The AI teacher, dressed in a saree, stands as a testament to the students' deep interest and expertise in Information Technology.

How It Works: The 'Edu-Connect' App

While the AI teacher can handle a classroom, a human teacher can control the Edu-Bot operating system from anywhere in the world. Teachers use the 'Edu-Connect' mobile app, which allows for admin management and activity tracking. "We have been working for the past two years to refine the AI teacher. If a teacher is on leave, this system serves as an alternative. It can enter the class, take attendance and teach the lessons," said P.C. Haseef, one of the creators.

