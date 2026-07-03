ETV Bharat / technology

Keeway Launches Hypevolt-R Performance Electric Scooter In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh

Notably, the Keeway, along with Benelli — a popular premium Italian bike maker — and Qianjiang Group (QJ Group), is operated under the Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) umbrella.

The Keeway Hypevolt-R is a direct competitor of the TVS X and the Ather Apex 450 in India. Moreover, the new performance e-scooter bears a remarkable resemblance to the premium BMW CE-04 at first glance, which was officially launched in the country in July 2024.

Hyderabad: Hungarian bike manufacturer Keeway has launched Hypevolt-R in India. The performance electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in two distinct colour options: Crystal White and Platinum Grey. Bookings for the new electric scooter can be done via Keeway India's official website (keeway-india.com/hypevolt) for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

The new performance e-scooter is 2,044mm in length, 798mm in width, and 1,130mm in height. It features a 1,454mm wheelbase and a 770mm seat height. The e-scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends and has a ground clearance of 130mm, which can seamlessly handle urban flyovers and highways.

Keeway Hypervolt-R: Key Features (Image Credit: Keeway)

It has a cage frame body type, which is built with high-carbon steel. The Hypevolt-R features a 33mm tube upright shock absorber at the front and a five-level hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

It has an under-seat storage of 27 litres and weighs 140kg.

In terms of convenience and safety features, the Hypevolt-R includes a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, Over-the-air (OTA) updates via Bluetooth, Intelligent Cruise Control, Reverse mode, and optional Geo-fencing and Live location.

The e-scooter also sports Traction Control, which includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), rear camera, and Blind Spot Detection. Moreover, it has three ride modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Keeway Hypervolt-R in Crystal White colourway (Image Credit: Keeway)

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Battery, motor, and performance

The Hypevolt-R has two battery packs with nickel-manganese cobalt (NMC) cells, which total up to 5kWh in capacity. It is powered by a mid-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which has a peak power output of 16.09 bhp and 72Nm of peak torque. The performance e-scooter has a claimed Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of up to 180km.

It has a top-speed of 115kmph and can go from 0 to 40kmph in 2.3 seconds in Sports mode. The e-scooter can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in approximately three hours.