ETV Bharat / technology

Private Spacecraft Falls Back To Earth After Failing To Rescue Ageing NASA Telescope

Katalyst Link spacecraft was launched into space to rescue NASA's Swift Observatory on July 3, 2026 via a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket. ( Image Credit: Katalyst Space )

Cape Canaveral: The robotic spacecraft that failed to rescue an ageing NASA telescope plunged back to Earth on Friday less than three months after launching on the bold mission.

Katalyst Space Technologies announced the demise of its three-armed spacecraft named Link. It reentered the atmosphere overnight, bringing the $30 million, NASA-sponsored salvage effort of the Swift Observatory to a close.

Swift is expected to follow in early November as its orbit steadily sinks.

“While we’ll be sad to see Swift’s mission come to a close, we knew this boost effort would be worthwhile either way,” NASA’s Shawn Domagal-Goldman said in a statement.

It provided valuable practice for future satellite-rescue missions and pushed teams to rush against the clock like never before, Domagal-Goldman added.

Thrown together in under a year, Link was supposed to capture the 22-year-old Swift and then boost it to a higher, longer-lasting orbit so it could keep observing some of the biggest explosions in the universe. The Sun’s intense flare-ups had put the telescope on a downward spiral faster than engineers anticipated.