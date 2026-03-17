ETV Bharat / technology

Karnataka Students Develop 'Bioloop' Algae System To Turn Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Into Biofuel

The team’s work recently received appreciation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam. Their research was also featured in a casebook jointly published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the International Energy Agency.

The project, developed by sixth-semester Computer Science students Prakul Hiremath, Harshit Hiremath, Ankit Dasanakoppa, Suraj Pashchapur, and Shreya Yaragattimath of S G Balekundri Institute of Technology under the guidance of Professor Shivanand Hiremath, has drawn national attention. The innovation has been selected under the NAIN 2.0 initiative of Startup Karnataka.

Belagavi: In a breakthrough that blends environmental sustainability with technological innovation, a group of engineering students from Belagavi, Karnataka, has developed a novel system called “Bioloop” that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and converts it to biofuel.

The Bioloop system is based on an algae-driven photobioreactor that continuously monitors and optimises parameters such as light, temperature, nutrient levels, and gas exchange. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the system regulates algae growth, which naturally absorbs carbon dioxide and produces organic compounds. These compounds are then converted into biofuel or green hydrogen, offering a clean alternative to conventional fuels.

The system is designed to detect irregularities in real time and automatically adjust operations, making it both efficient and scalable. According to the team, widespread deployment of this technology could significantly reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide levels while generating sustainable energy for vehicles, gas systems, and industrial use.

Bioloop project from Belagavi selected under Startup Karnataka’s NAIN 2.0 initiative (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, student Prakul Hiremath said the idea emerged during the global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War. “India is still not fully self-reliant in the energy sector and depends heavily on imports. At the same time, pollution levels are rising. Our aim is to address both challenges,” he said, adding that the project received a grant of Rs 1 lakh from Startup Karnataka.

Another student, Harshit Hiremath, noted that algae used in the system grow faster than trees and enable hydrogen production through the photobioreactor process. Suraj Pashchapur added that the team is working on making the system adaptable to all environments, with plans to install it in high-density public spaces such as malls, bus stands, railway stations, and airports.

Professor Shivanand Hiremath said nearly 80 per cent of the project is complete, and a patent application has already been filed. If successful, the technology could be deployed widely to improve air quality across households and public spaces.