Karnataka Signs LoI With VivaTech To Create Europe-India Startup, Innovation Corridor

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday signed an LoI with VivaTech, Europe's leading startup and innovation event, to create a structured Europe-India startup and innovation corridor anchored by the Bengaluru Tech Summit, officials said. The Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed by the state government's Department of Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, they said.

According to an official statement, the partnership reflects the mutual intent of BTS (Bengaluru Tech Summit) and VivaTech to strengthen innovation ecosystems and foster cross-border collaboration among startups, corporates, investors and public stakeholders across India, France and Europe.

The LoI will serve as a framework for structured engagement and future programmatic cooperation with a clear focus on expanding global market access, investor connections and enterprise partnerships for Karnataka's startup ecosystem, it said.

The statement further said that as part of the proposed areas of collaboration, the two sides will work together on: Startup and delegation exchange, Joint thematic programming, Corporate and investor connect platforms. Ecosystem promotion and branding, long-term partnership development are among the other areas of collaboration, officials added.