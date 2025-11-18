ETV Bharat / technology

CM Siddaramaiah Opens 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, Unveils New Policies for Karnataka’s Tech Future

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, attends the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 at BIEC in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) opened on Tuesday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, bringing together innovators, industry leaders, researchers, global investors and policymakers from India and abroad. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the three-day event, calling it “a global stage for ideas, investment and transformation.”

Welcoming delegates, he said the summit has grown into a space “where ideas take flight and where the world looks to understand where the future is headed.” This year’s theme, “Futurise: To shape the unknown, scale the unimaginable and shift the world forward,” sets the tone for discussions across nine major innovation tracks. The summit is hosting more than 600 speakers, over 1,200 exhibitors and 60 international delegations.

Karnataka’s Position as a Technology Hub

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka’s role as a leading global innovation centre. He noted that Bengaluru today stands “as a global epicentre of innovation, talent, research and technological leadership,” supported by a strong knowledge ecosystem that includes 85 universities, 243 engineering colleges, nearly 1,800 ITIs and several premier national institutes.

He said Karnataka has more than 16,000 startups and accounts for almost half of India’s startup funding. The state contributes 42% of India’s IT exports—valued at over ₹3.2 lakh crore—and hosts more than 550 Global Capability Centres. Bengaluru also remains a major hub for aerospace, defence, biotech, semiconductors, electronics and deep-tech. Siddaramaiah stressed that this growth is the result of long-term policy planning, stable governance and a business environment built on “transparency, predictability and trust.”