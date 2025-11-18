CM Siddaramaiah Opens 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, Unveils New Policies for Karnataka’s Tech Future
The summit will feature 10 focused conference tracks, including IT and DeepTech, Electro-Semicon, Digi Health & Biotech, India-USA Tech Conclave and several others.
Bengaluru: The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) opened on Tuesday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, bringing together innovators, industry leaders, researchers, global investors and policymakers from India and abroad. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the three-day event, calling it “a global stage for ideas, investment and transformation.”
Welcoming delegates, he said the summit has grown into a space “where ideas take flight and where the world looks to understand where the future is headed.” This year’s theme, “Futurise: To shape the unknown, scale the unimaginable and shift the world forward,” sets the tone for discussions across nine major innovation tracks. The summit is hosting more than 600 speakers, over 1,200 exhibitors and 60 international delegations.
Karnataka’s Position as a Technology Hub
In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka’s role as a leading global innovation centre. He noted that Bengaluru today stands “as a global epicentre of innovation, talent, research and technological leadership,” supported by a strong knowledge ecosystem that includes 85 universities, 243 engineering colleges, nearly 1,800 ITIs and several premier national institutes.
He said Karnataka has more than 16,000 startups and accounts for almost half of India’s startup funding. The state contributes 42% of India’s IT exports—valued at over ₹3.2 lakh crore—and hosts more than 550 Global Capability Centres. Bengaluru also remains a major hub for aerospace, defence, biotech, semiconductors, electronics and deep-tech. Siddaramaiah stressed that this growth is the result of long-term policy planning, stable governance and a business environment built on “transparency, predictability and trust.”
Launch of Three New Tech Policies
A key highlight of the inauguration was the launch of three state policies that aim to shape Karnataka’s technology landscape over the next decade. These include the Karnataka Information Technology Policy 2025–2030, the SpaceTech Policy 2025–2030, and the Startup Policy 2025–2030.
The IT policy aims to build Karnataka into a global hub for deep-tech innovation. The SpaceTech policy seeks to secure half of India’s space technology market and 5% of the global share by 2034. The Startup Policy targets the creation of 25,000 new startups through initiatives in funding, talent development and infrastructure support.
Siddaramaiah also emphasised the government’s “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative to expand technology-driven opportunities to Tier-2 cities and ensure equitable access to digital-age employment.
Call to Collaborate for a Future-Ready Karnataka
Closing his address, the Chief Minister urged innovators, researchers and investors to work together in shaping the future. “Companies that come to Karnataka know they are not merely investing in a location, but partnering with a state that understands technology and respects talent,” he said.
Declaring the summit open, he added that the next three days should be used “to connect, co-create, and commit ourselves to a shared mission to futurise our world.”
