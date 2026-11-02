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Karbonn Makes A Comeback, Launches Rebel And Rebel Pro Phones In India: Price, Specifications

Karbonn has launched the Rebel Series in India. The lineup includes the standard Rebel and a Pro version, the Rebel Pro.

Karbonn Makes A Comeback, Launches Rebel And Rebel Pro In India: Price, Specifications
The company has promised side fingerprint sensors, face unlock, and two years of software support on both phones. (Image Credit: Karbonn)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Karbonn has made a comeback to the Indian market by launching the Rebel Series. It includes the Rebel 5G and Rebel Pro 5G models. Both handsets are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 processors. They feature HD+ displays and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Karbonn Rebel Series: Price and availability

The prices of the Rebel and Rebel Pro are set at Rs 14,999 each. However, the Indian phone maker is offering the standard model at a launch price of Rs 11,999, while the Pro model is set at Rs 12,499.

As part of launch offers, Karbonn is providing a bank discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the effective prices of the handsets to Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively.

The Karbonn Rebel comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is offered in Blue, Gold, and Silver colours.

The Rebel Pro model also comes in two RAM and storage models: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes in Blue, Cherry Red, Gold, and Grey shades.

The first sales of both devices will start on November 4, 2026, at 12 PM, via Amazon.

ModelOriginal PriceLaunch Price
RebelRs 14,999Rs 11,999
Rebel ProRs 14,999Rs 12,499

Karbonn Rebel Series: Specifications

The Karbonn Rebel Series is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset. They run stock Android 16 out of the box, offering a bloatware-free user experience. Karbonn promises to offer two years of operating system (OS) upgrades and two years of security patches. They feature a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.

In terms of display, the Karbonn Rebel features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 650 nits of peak brightness. The Rebel Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 720 nits of peak brightness.

The Rebel boasts a 50MP AI-powered rear camera, while the Pro features a 64MP AI-powered dual camera in a triple-ring camera module. For the front camera, the former has a standard sensor, while the latter features a 16MP sensor.

The standard model carries a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pro variant packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging. Karbonn provides charging adaptors for both models.

FeaturesDetails
RebelRebel Pro
Display90Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD 120Hz | 6.7-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G81
Rear camera50MP64MP
Front camera Standard sensor16MP
Battery7,000mAh6,000mAh
Charging18W (wired)20W (wired)
IP ratingIP64
Operating System (OS)Stock Android 16
Also Read: Lava Launches Virat Curve 5G In India With Curved AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

TAGGED:

KARBONN REBEL
KARBONN REBEL PRO
KARBONN REBEL PRICE
KARBONN REBEL PRO PRICE
KARBONN

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