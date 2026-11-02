ETV Bharat / technology

Karbonn Makes A Comeback, Launches Rebel And Rebel Pro Phones In India: Price, Specifications

The company has promised side fingerprint sensors, face unlock, and two years of software support on both phones. ( Image Credit: Karbonn )

Hyderabad: Karbonn has made a comeback to the Indian market by launching the Rebel Series. It includes the Rebel 5G and Rebel Pro 5G models. Both handsets are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 processors. They feature HD+ displays and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The prices of the Rebel and Rebel Pro are set at Rs 14,999 each. However, the Indian phone maker is offering the standard model at a launch price of Rs 11,999, while the Pro model is set at Rs 12,499.

As part of launch offers, Karbonn is providing a bank discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the effective prices of the handsets to Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively.

The Karbonn Rebel comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is offered in Blue, Gold, and Silver colours.

The Rebel Pro model also comes in two RAM and storage models: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes in Blue, Cherry Red, Gold, and Grey shades.