Karbonn Makes A Comeback, Launches Rebel And Rebel Pro Phones In India: Price, Specifications
Karbonn has launched the Rebel Series in India. The lineup includes the standard Rebel and a Pro version, the Rebel Pro.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Karbonn has made a comeback to the Indian market by launching the Rebel Series. It includes the Rebel 5G and Rebel Pro 5G models. Both handsets are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 processors. They feature HD+ displays and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
Karbonn Rebel Series: Price and availability
The prices of the Rebel and Rebel Pro are set at Rs 14,999 each. However, the Indian phone maker is offering the standard model at a launch price of Rs 11,999, while the Pro model is set at Rs 12,499.
As part of launch offers, Karbonn is providing a bank discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the effective prices of the handsets to Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively.
The Karbonn Rebel comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is offered in Blue, Gold, and Silver colours.
The Rebel Pro model also comes in two RAM and storage models: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes in Blue, Cherry Red, Gold, and Grey shades.
The first sales of both devices will start on November 4, 2026, at 12 PM, via Amazon.
|Model
|Original Price
|Launch Price
|Rebel
|Rs 14,999
|Rs 11,999
|Rebel Pro
|Rs 14,999
|Rs 12,499
Karbonn Rebel Series: Specifications
The Karbonn Rebel Series is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset. They run stock Android 16 out of the box, offering a bloatware-free user experience. Karbonn promises to offer two years of operating system (OS) upgrades and two years of security patches. They feature a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.
In terms of display, the Karbonn Rebel features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 650 nits of peak brightness. The Rebel Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 720 nits of peak brightness.
The Rebel boasts a 50MP AI-powered rear camera, while the Pro features a 64MP AI-powered dual camera in a triple-ring camera module. For the front camera, the former has a standard sensor, while the latter features a 16MP sensor.
The standard model carries a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pro variant packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging. Karbonn provides charging adaptors for both models.
|Features
|Details
|Rebel
|Rebel Pro
|Display
|90Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD
|120Hz | 6.7-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G81
|Rear camera
|50MP
|64MP
|Front camera
|Standard sensor
|16MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|6,000mAh
|Charging
|18W (wired)
|20W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating System (OS)
|Stock Android 16