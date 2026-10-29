ETV Bharat / technology

Karbonn Mobiles Coming Back: Indian Brand Returns With Phones Built For Creators And Young Buyers

Karbonn has announced its return to the Indian smartphone market, and will now make phones specifically for young people and content creators . ( Image Credit: Karbonn )

Hyderabad: Indian mobile brand Karbonn has officially announced its return to the smartphone market. On October 29, 2026, the Delhi-based company declared the start of a new chapter — more than 15 years after it first entered the industry.

Karbonn's return comes at a time when Chinese brands continue to dominate India's smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, three of the top five smartphone brands in India between July and September 2026 were Chinese. Vivo held a 16 per cent share, Oppo 12 per cent, and Xiaomi 8 per cent — leaving little room for homegrown players.

Despite the tough competition, Karbonn has decided to re-enter the market, this time with a sharper focus on young Indians and content creators.

Focus on youth and affordability

Pradeep Jain, CEO and MD of Jaina Group, Karbonn's parent company, explained the thinking behind the comeback. He said that smartphone prices in India have risen sharply in recent years, but the number of people buying phones has not grown at the same pace. This means many potential buyers are priced out of the market altogether.

Jaina said, "This is a young country, and for its Gen Z, content is no longer only creation; it is the expression of a point of view, and the device is its canvas. Staying true to our founding belief in democratizing technology, Karbonn is coming back with specially curated devices built for this new language of expression."

He added that the upcoming smartphones would be designed specifically for students, content creators, and emerging talents.

What happened to Karbonn?

Karbonn Mobiles was founded in 2009 as a joint venture between Delhi's Jaina Group and Bengaluru-based United Telelinks Limited (UTL). The company sold affordable Android smartphones, and at its peak, in the third quarter of 2014, it ranked as the fourth-largest smartphone brand in India.

The brand was also visible in cricket, running a campaign called "Karbonn Kamaal Katch" during the early seasons of the IPL.