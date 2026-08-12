ETV Bharat / technology

Kakinada Farmer Invents Device That Can Lift Water Without The Help Of Electricity Or Fossil Fuel

Kakinada: Motors are typically required to lift water from irrigation canals and streams for use in upland farming. They either require electricity or fuel to operate. But a farmer in Pedapudi Mandal of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh has developed a hydro-lift that can fetch water without relying on any of these.

Pampana Srinivas has been engaged in farming for several years and has done a course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). A keen innovator, he first created a prototype hydro-lift and approached KL University, which, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, provided financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh. Supplementing this with his own funds, he conducted a trial of the hydro-lift at a sluice in Vetlapalem. He installed two iron turbines at the point where water rushed downwards from the sluice.

Driven by the force of the flowing water, the turbines spun rapidly, powering two attached pumps that lifted water to a height of 10 metres. Gearboxes were installed to ensure the pumps operated efficiently. If operated throughout the day, this lift system can pump up to 2.5 million litres of water. The technical team that worked alongside Srinivas is delighted with the success of this experiment that was conducted over a period of around 10 months.