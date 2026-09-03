ETV Bharat / technology

KAIST Scientists Develop SweepLED, A Cheap AI Tool That Spots Hidden Cameras In Seconds

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed a new technology called SweepLED that can detect hidden cameras within seconds using nothing more than a smartphone and a low-cost LED device. The tool is designed to tackle a growing privacy concern as hidden cameras are increasingly being found in places such as hotels, rental homes, and bathrooms.

The research was detailed in a paper titled "Hide-an-Sweep: Detecting Concealed Cameras via LED Illumination Sweeps," presented at the ACM MobiSys 2026 conference.

The study was led by Jonghyuk Yoon, who is the first author, along with Professor Jun Han as the corresponding author. Professor Han's team at KAIST worked alongside researchers from the National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University to bring the technology to life.

How does SweepLED work?

Traditional camera detectors usually require users to visually search for bright spots or glints of light, a method that often leads to false alarms, as shiny objects like metal or glass can easily be mistaken for hidden cameras. SweepLED takes a different approach. The smartphone's camera stays fixed in one position, while only the direction of the LED light is changed. The phone then captures how light reflects back from different angles.

Everyday shiny objects such as watches, remote controls, or chargers tend to show reflections that shift or vanish as the light angle changes. On the other hand, real cameras contain internal lenses, apertures, and sensors, which cause their reflections to bend and behave differently. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is then used to analyse the patterns in these reflections to determine whether the object is a real camera or not.