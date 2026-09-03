KAIST Scientists Develop SweepLED, A Cheap AI Tool That Spots Hidden Cameras In Seconds
KAIST researchers unveil SweepLED, an AI-powered tool using a smartphone and a cheap LED device to detect hidden cameras in hotels and rentals within seconds.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed a new technology called SweepLED that can detect hidden cameras within seconds using nothing more than a smartphone and a low-cost LED device. The tool is designed to tackle a growing privacy concern as hidden cameras are increasingly being found in places such as hotels, rental homes, and bathrooms.
The research was detailed in a paper titled "Hide-an-Sweep: Detecting Concealed Cameras via LED Illumination Sweeps," presented at the ACM MobiSys 2026 conference.
The study was led by Jonghyuk Yoon, who is the first author, along with Professor Jun Han as the corresponding author. Professor Han's team at KAIST worked alongside researchers from the National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University to bring the technology to life.
🕵️ KAIST researchers developed "SweepLED," a smartphone + low-cost LED tech that detects hidden cameras in under 5 seconds with ~94% accuracy — for under $7. #KAIST #SweepLED #AI #Privacy— KAISTPR (@kaistpr) August 31, 2026
🖇️https://t.co/H0SXkoqowo pic.twitter.com/tZFL5eikFC
How does SweepLED work?
Traditional camera detectors usually require users to visually search for bright spots or glints of light, a method that often leads to false alarms, as shiny objects like metal or glass can easily be mistaken for hidden cameras. SweepLED takes a different approach. The smartphone's camera stays fixed in one position, while only the direction of the LED light is changed. The phone then captures how light reflects back from different angles.
Everyday shiny objects such as watches, remote controls, or chargers tend to show reflections that shift or vanish as the light angle changes. On the other hand, real cameras contain internal lenses, apertures, and sensors, which cause their reflections to bend and behave differently. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is then used to analyse the patterns in these reflections to determine whether the object is a real camera or not.
Impressive accuracy in testing
To test the system, researchers tried SweepLED on 30 common household objects, including chargers, watches, and remote controls. The technology correctly identified hidden cameras 94 per cent of the time, and each object took less than five seconds to analyse.
It is interesting to note that the core components of the LED device used in the process cost less than $ 7 USD (or approximately Rs 662), making the tool highly affordable and accessible to the average person.
Why this matters?
Professor Jun Han explained that hidden cameras present a serious risk to personal privacy and safety in daily life. He noted that what makes this research stand out is its combination of low-cost hardware with AI technology, making it usable even by people with little technical knowledge.
The technology could be useful especially for travellers staying in hotels or short-term rental accommodation. In the past, detecting hidden cameras often required expensive specialised equipment or relying purely on the naked eye. With SweepLED, all that requires is a smartphone and an inexpensive LED case. The research received backing from South Korea's Ministry of Science and the National Research Foundation.
Unlike simpler detection methods that rely only on brightness, SweepLED examines both the size and movement of light reflections over time, which makes its results more dependable. Researchers hope that once the technology becomes widely available, it could help significantly reduce cases of illegal filming and hidden surveillance. Scientists behind the project believe that affordable, easy-to-use tools like SweepLED could play an important role in building trust and safety within society.