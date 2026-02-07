ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | How A Young Star Dropped The Curtain To Reveal Hidden Chemistry That Forms Planets

Bengaluru: About 350 light-years from Earth, a young star called T Chamaeleontis (T Cha) is quietly forming planets. For years, activity inside its dusty, planet-forming disk remained hidden behind a dense inner wall of material. Then, unexpectedly, that wall partially collapsed—and long-hidden chemistry came into view.

T Cha is surrounded by a circumstellar disk, a rotating ring of gas and dust where planets form. The disk contains a wide gap, likely carved out by a newly forming planet. Within this disk are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)—complex, carbon-based molecules made of carbon and hydrogen. These flat, honeycomb-shaped molecules are considered important precursors to life, since life on Earth is built on carbon chemistry.

Why PAHs are hard to spot

Normally, the dense inner disk acts like a curtain, blocking much of the star's ultraviolet (UV) radiation from reaching the colder outer regions. This shielding makes PAHs difficult to detect around low-mass, Sun-like stars, like T Cha, which emit relatively little UV light. While PAHs are common in space, spotting them in planet-forming disks has been a long-standing challenge.

"In most stars, PAHs appear highly stable, showing little change over decades,” said Arun Roy, formerly a postdoctoral fellow at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and now an assistant professor at CHRIST University, Bengaluru, who led the study. “T Cha followed this pattern until recently.

JWST detected strong PAH emission bands

When the Spitzer Space Telescope observed the system in 2002, PAH emission was extremely weak. However, observations made with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in 2022 revealed a dramatic increase in PAH brightness. Such a large variation over two decades is unusual for a low-mass star. The change was not caused by altered chemistry, but by a structural disruption in the disk. In 2022, a burst of high accretion caused material from the disk to fall onto the star, thinning or partially collapsing the inner disk wall. This allowed stellar light to reach regions of the disk that had previously remained in shadow.

An illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope and its key elements (Credits: NASA)

PAHs can only be detected when they absorb stellar light and re-emit it in the infrared. When shielded from light, they remain invisible. Once illuminated, however, the molecules glow strongly.

"It was like a curtain lifting, revealing chemistry that had been hidden for years. Such a collapse had never been identified before because astronomers did not know that this kind of disk disruption could occur. It was only after comparing the JWST data with earlier observations from the Spitzer Space Telescope that researchers realised the inner wall of the disk had partially collapsed, leading to the observed changes in the disk. In the case of T Cha, this turned out to be a very surprising and unexpected discovery. JWST telescope, almost by accident, caught the moment—and an ancient kind of chemistry lit up in space," said Arun Roy.