JSW MG Motor India Unveils ADAPT, Its First Multi-Energy Vehicle Platform
JSW MG Motor India unveils MG ADAPT, a flexible new platform supporting EVs, hybrids, PHEVs and REEVs across its future vehicle line-up.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India has unveiled Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology (MG ADAPT), claimed to be India's first multi new energy vehicle (NEV) platform designed for the Indian market.
The modular architecture is built to carry a wide range of electrified models, including electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid EVs (HEVs), plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), and range-extender EVs (REEVs), as MG expands its new energy vehicle line-up in India.
A flexible platform strategy
According to JSW MG, ADAPT has been developed as a single modular base capable of supporting multiple powertrain types, giving the company greater flexibility and faster product development for future models.
The Indo-Chinese automaker says the platform is designed to improve driving range, fast-charging capability, efficiency, performance, safety and overall refinement, while allowing JSW MG to adapt quickly to shifting customer demand as the market moves towards new energy vehicles.
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For years, MG has redefined what’s possible in mobility. Today, that legacy continues.
Introducing India’s First Multi-NEV Platform - MG ADAPT. #MGADAPT #DriveNEV #MGMotorIndia #MorrisGaragesIndia pic.twitter.com/ulYKz68Ngo
Hybrid technology at the platform's core
For hybrid applications, MG ADAPT uses an Integrated Technology Ecosystem, which includes a dedicated hybrid engine, a dedicated battery system, a 10-in-1 intelligent electric drive unit which the company says is a first for India, and what it describes as the world's first electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission.
These components are managed by an intelligent energy management system that continuously monitors driving conditions and adjusts how the engine, battery and electric motor work together, aiming to improve drivability, fuel economy and ease of use.
The dedicated hybrid engine (DHE) is built specifically for hybrid applications, targeting better thermal efficiency and lower fuel consumption, while the battery system is designed for quick electric response, safety and efficiency. The 10-in-1 drive unit aims to reduce mechanical complexity while boosting performance, and the dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) is intended to deliver smoother, more responsive power delivery.
Four drive modes and REEV support
MG ADAPT's energy management system can switch between four driving modes. Pure Electric Drive suits silent urban driving, Series Hybrid Drive uses the engine to generate electricity while the motor powers the wheels, Parallel Hybrid Drive combines the engine and motor for stronger performance, and Engine Direct Drive is optimised for efficient highway cruising.
The platform also supports Range Extender Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology, where the electric motor always drives the wheels while a petrol engine acts purely as a generator to recharge the battery as needed. MG says this delivers an electric-first driving experience with extended range for longer journeys.
Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director at JSW MG Motor India, at this occasion said, "At JSW MG Motor India, we believe the future of mobility lies in giving customers the freedom to choose the energy
solution that best suits their lifestyle, without compromising on performance, efficiency or driving experience. MG ADAPT marks a defining milestone in our New Energy Vehicle journey and reflects our commitment to bringing globally advanced technologies that are relevant to the evolving needs of Indian customers.
Designed as a highly flexible technology platform, MG ADAPT brings together multiple energy solutions on a single intelligent architecture, enabling us to deliver vehicles that are more efficient, more adaptable and engineered for the future. As we continue to expand our New Energy Vehicle portfolio, this platform will serve as the technological backbone of our future products and reinforce our commitment to accelerating sustainable mobility in India."