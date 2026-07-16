ETV Bharat / technology

JSW MG Motor India Unveils ADAPT, Its First Multi-Energy Vehicle Platform

MG ADAPT platform is designed for the growing needs of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in India. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Morris Garages India )

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India has unveiled Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology (MG ADAPT), claimed to be India's first multi new energy vehicle (NEV) platform designed for the Indian market. The modular architecture is built to carry a wide range of electrified models, including electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid EVs (HEVs), plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), and range-extender EVs (REEVs), as MG expands its new energy vehicle line-up in India. A flexible platform strategy According to JSW MG, ADAPT has been developed as a single modular base capable of supporting multiple powertrain types, giving the company greater flexibility and faster product development for future models. The Indo-Chinese automaker says the platform is designed to improve driving range, fast-charging capability, efficiency, performance, safety and overall refinement, while allowing JSW MG to adapt quickly to shifting customer demand as the market moves towards new energy vehicles. Hybrid technology at the platform's core For hybrid applications, MG ADAPT uses an Integrated Technology Ecosystem, which includes a dedicated hybrid engine, a dedicated battery system, a 10-in-1 intelligent electric drive unit which the company says is a first for India, and what it describes as the world's first electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission.