ETV Bharat / technology

JioTag 2 With Dual Compatibility, Year-Long Battery, IP64 Rating Launched In India: Price, Availability, Specifications

JioTag 2 relies on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity and community-based location tracking. It also includes a built-in buzzer, a replaceable battery, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

This compact tracker offers dual compatibility across Android and iOS operating systems (OS), integrating natively with Google Find My Device and Apple Find My tracking services.

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has introduced the second generation of its Bluetooth tracker, JioTag 2, in India. Similar to the first generation JioTag launched in 2023, the new device can be attached to personal items such as keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks, and electronic gadgets to track their location.

The JioTag 2 is priced at Rs 1,249 and offered in Black, Green, and Red shades. The Bluetooth tracker is currently available for purchase via Amazon.

JioTag 2: Specifications

The JioTag 2 measures 101mm in length, 62mm in width, and 17mm in thickness. It weighs 30 grams. The compact tracker is built of polycarbonate body, and features an integrated mounting hole that allows users to attach keyrings, bags, wallets, or other personal belongings.

As the device uses Bluetooth Low Energy and community-based location tracking; it does not require cellular connectivity or a SIM card. Reliance Jio says that the JioTag 2 provides semi-real-time location updates via the supported community networks, enabling users to locate tagged items across countries and continents.

Since the device comes with a replaceable battery, it does not require charging. Jio claims that the JioTag 2's battery can last up to one-year, and comes with an additional battery in the box.

It features a built-in 120dB buzzer, which can be triggered by the user to navigate its location via Google's Find Hub on Android and Apple's Find My service on iPhones and iPads. JioTag 2 has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.