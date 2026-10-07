ETV Bharat / technology

Jio Unveils Voice-First AI Wearables Powered By JioRealityOS At India Mobile Congress 2026

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has introduced a new category of voice-first, AI-native hardware on the opening day of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The showcase is being held at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka, New Delhi, and marks a significant step for indigenous consumer technology. Visitors and technology enthusiasts crowded the Jio pavilion throughout the day to try the devices.

On Day 1, attendees tested a range of integrated features. One of the most closely watched was the hands-free scan-and-pay function, which is integrated with UPI. Wearing the AI camera frames, a user can look at a merchant's QR code and say, "Hello Jio, scan this QR code and make a payment of Rs 5." The system asks for voice confirmation. Once the user says "Yes," it validates the UPI credentials and transfers the funds to the merchant.

All of these products are backed by JioRealityOS, a proprietary application platform that converts standard accessories into AI-driven devices centred on voice. Users activate the system with a natural wake phrase, "Hello Jio", and then speak their commands.

The audio frames are built for open-ear listening, so users can take calls, listen to music and receive voice assistant responses without blocking their ears. Jio has introduced two versions. The first is a complete standard audio frame. The second is an innovative dual temple design, in which customers receive two interchangeable temples and choose their front frame directly from optical partners. This approach allows for multiple SKUs across a wide range of colours, materials and styles. The third product, JioBuds, is a TWS earbud that offers high-clarity private listening for media and voice commands.

The hardware portfolio at the centre of Jio's exhibit is divided into smart camera frames, modular audio frames and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The camera frames, called JioFrames, integrate a discreet camera into a lightweight everyday frame. They are designed for hands-free documentation, real-time visual assistance and live streaming.

The platform also supports live translation across 12 Indian languages, including English, which lets users converse naturally in dual-language environments. For productivity, the system offers AI meeting notes and summaries. A user can say, "Hello Jio, start the meeting recording," and the system records the discussion for up to 15 minutes. It then generates a structured summary that includes speaker tracking and names. In addition to handling calls, messaging and music playback, the hardware supports visual intelligence, in which wearers prompt the system by looking at objects or scenery.

Jio AI TWS wearables (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Alongside its consumer hardware, Jio has detailed the Jio Education Stack, which aims to convert any traditional educational establishment into a fully functional smart school through an end-to-end technology framework. The company says technology offerings for schools have historically been fragmented across different layers, making system integration complex and costly. The stack is meant to address this by offering a unified vertical that streamlines institutional operations and improves learning outcomes. The modernisation of Indian education, it argues, requires solutions that are both technologically advanced and financially accessible to every school.

The stack is organised into four tiers. The base is connectivity, which provides high-speed access through Jio 5G, managed Wi-Fi, and dedicated broadband or leased lines. This layer is meant to support heavy digital traffic and interactive classroom tools, and to ensure that digital classrooms, smart boards, administrative tablets and student devices work without latency during peak academic hours.

Digiishala is a centralised platform for complete school management. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Above it sits the cloud and compute layer, which includes JioCloud storage, JioPC solutions and enterprise-grade cloud environments. These tools remove the need for expensive on-premises servers. They allow schools to store student records, learning materials and administrative archives securely, with enterprise-grade data protection. They also keep administrative records accessible across multiple user terminals, which supports collaboration between teachers, department heads and school board members.

The third tier is the platforms layer, which houses Digiishala ERP along with JioSecure and JioEvents. Digiishala works as a centralised platform for complete school management, allowing principals, administrators and staff to monitor all institutional functions from a single dashboard. At the top is the AI and digital learning layer, featuring Embibe, an AI tutor that delivers AI-powered learning and interactive educational content.

Jio's Embibe intelligent tutoring system (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

The Principal's Dashboard, illustrated for Nalanda Public School, shows how the platform handles operational transparency. Administrators can filter data by academic year, such as 2025-26, as well as by assessment cycle, student stage, class and section, to review granular institutional performance. The school overview tracks total students on roll, attendance rates, average academic marks, promotion rates, outcome attainment percentages and fee collection efficiency. The overview metrics demonstrate active tracking of hundreds to thousands of students, fee collections running into crores of rupees, and real-time reconciliation checks. A separate academic performance view evaluates subjects such as Mathematics and Science across classes like Class IX and Class X. It tracks student counts, teacher allocations, attainment against target thresholds and developmental performance levels.

On the learning side, Embibe's intelligent tutoring system guides students step by step through complex problems. In a word problem on area and perimeter, the tutor breaks down the known variables, outlines solution clues and prompts critical thinking by asking guiding questions about the underlying mathematical operations. Teachers also receive digital content creation tools with multi-version narration options, such as anchors, voiceovers or independent video playback. These are used to visualise scientific concepts like human digestion and respiratory experiments. The company says this helps address diverse learning styles in the classroom and makes learning more engaging for every student.

By bringing together connectivity, cloud infrastructure, ERP automation and AI-driven teaching tools in one vertical, Jio says the Education Stack offers a scalable and affordable blueprint for future-ready schools across India. Together with the new wearables line, it shows the company positioning itself across both consumer and institutional technology.