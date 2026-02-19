ETV Bharat / technology

JioHotstar, OpenAI Launch ChatGPT-Powered Conversational Streaming In India

Mumbai: JioHotstar and OpenAI have announced a landmark partnership, turning that into a human-language conversation by introducing a ChatGPT-powered voice discovery and immersive experience into the heart of India's largest streaming destination. Through this collaboration, JioHotstar is solving the "what to watch" dilemma through Multilingual Cognitive Search, replacing scroll fatigue with meaningful, human-centric discovery.

In a first-of-its-kind innovation for India, audiences can now discover, engage, and immerse in their favourite stories simply by speaking across languages, genres and moments, transforming streaming into an intuitive, deeply personal conversation.

Instead of navigating menus or typing keywords, viewers can simply speak their intent, mood, or context and receive intelligent, context-aware recommendations instantly. The ChatGPT-branded voice assistant completely replaces restrictive keyword-based discovery with recommendations for not just what viewers explicitly ask, but for what they didn't yet know they were looking for, unlocking a richer, more meaningful way to experience entertainment.

Speaking about the partnership, JioStar Vice Chairman Uday Shankar said, "AI marks a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry. It fundamentally disrupts every aspect of the value chain, from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation. As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience. Our partnership with OpenAI will allow viewers to discover, engage with, and even curate content simply using their voice. This is a fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience; one that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to every viewer," as per a press release.

"Traditionally, entertainment is a one-way experience where you passively consume content - AI completely changes that dynamic," said OpenAI's CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo.